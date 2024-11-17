Support growing for Caribbean mental health support app

From left, CtrlAltFix Tech chief operating officer Shanice Dick, CEO Ishmael Moreno and chief technology officer Kafra Morris.

UPLIFT, a peer-to-peer mental health app, is now one year old and its creators are looking forward to continuing to provide a safe space for adults across the Caribbean.

The app was created by local software company CtrlAltFix Tech.

The team includes CEO Ishmael Moreno, chief operating officer Shanice Dick and chief technology officer Kafra Morris.

Uplift features support rooms where up to five people can join for hour-long chat sessions. Users must be 18 or older.

To maintain anonymity, each user is given a unique name based on fruits (for example, Guava05). This allows people to feel safe enough to openly express their thoughts and feelings.

Users can choose from a range of categories to discuss such as depression, relationships, anxiety, disabilities, LGBTQIA+, family, university life, and others. There is also an option to give trigger warnings when discussing sensitive topics.

“Kudos points” are earned by participating in support rooms, which can then be exchanged for credits. Credits are needed to create your own support room.

Moreno told Newsday the idea initially stemmed from his personal experience with anxiety. He said it was through this he learnt “how vital it is to talk to others" and the positive impact it can have.

He is a software developer, user experience (UX) designer and mental health advocate.

A UX designer ensures the interfaces of websites and apps are feasible and enjoyable.

He said, “I understand how challenging it can be to face mental health struggles alone. This personal insight, combined with the significant mental health challenges in the Caribbean and the profound impact of the covid19 pandemic, motivated me to create Uplift.”

He said the height of the pandemic showed that isolation and uncertainty made the need for connection “even more urgent.

“I envisioned Uplift as a space where individuals across the Caribbean could come together, share experiences, and support each other, creating a sense of community when it was needed most.”

To maintain this Caribbean link, the fruits used to give names to users include some regional fruits like mango, cashew, peewah, pommerac, plum and zaboca.

Moreno added that he recognised a “major gap” in mental health support and awareness in the Caribbean.

“And I felt a strong commitment to make a positive difference.

“With my team at CtrlAltFix Tech, we set out to develop a platform that could truly uplift lives.”

As of November 13, the app had 227 users – 102 men, 119 women and six non-binary people.

A total of 41 topics have been discussed in 134 support rooms.

Some of the top topics included depression, relationships, sex and intimacy, addiction, finance and loneliness.

The app also features regional mental health hotlines from TT, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia and Suriname.

Asked if the team consulted with any mental health professionals in creating the app, he said yes.

“I would have reached out to certain psychologists and let them demo the app. They made their own suggestions, gave feedback and guidance.”

In 2023, Moreno won the National Youth of the Year award for his work on the app. He said he never imagined something like that would happen, and that he was thankful for the recognition.

Moreno added, “Whether someone is looking for emotional support, sharing experiences, or just a place to connect, Uplift is designed to be there for them.”

He said he has been getting a lot of positive feedback on the app, with many praising the anonymity feature as it removes fear of stigmatisation and judgement.

Asked for his thoughts on how mental health is viewed in TT, he said there has been progress, but sometimes it still feels as if it is stagnant.

“Especially with the recent death by suicide of (Jayden Lalchan).

Lalchan, 15, died by suicide on October 2 after telling his parents he was bullied at St Stephen’s College. Police launched an investigation, but recently concluded there was not enough evidence to prove Lalchan was bullied, and no one was charged.

Moreno said, “So the way that case was handled was very unfortunate because it just gives people more motivation and encouragement with this behaviour.

“As someone who has been bullied at some point during my secondary school life, I could understand how that is.”

Because the team understands the importance of a platform like Uplift, he said, they are working on partnering with NGOs in other Caribbean countries.

Uplift is free and available on Google Play on Android and in the App Store for iOS devices.