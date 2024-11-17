RWB Aquatic Academy top thrilling national 400m mixed relay

RWB Aquatic Academy's Tyla Ho-A-Shu.

DAVID SCARLETT

RWB Aquatic Academy ended day three of the Aquatic Sports Association of TT (ASATT) National Open Short Course Championship in dramatic fashion on November 16 as they swam to gold in the mixed 11-and-over 400m medley relay at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva.

RWB's two relay teams, A and B, battled well in the water against a strong Marlins Swimming Club team, who were considered pre-race favourites. Marlins started strongly through Isaiah Alexander as RWB A’s Quillon Leera chased closely behind.

However, RWB A stormed in front in the second leg when Tyla Shu Ho overtook Marlins’ Aimee Le Blanc. Toni Rae Yates maintained their lead in the third leg while Maidan Edwards brought RBW B into second place and striking position.

But Marlins, in dramatic fashion, retook the lead courtesy Zachary Anthony as he produced an impressive swim on the third leg to put the race in his team’s favour.

The fourth and final leg brought the most drama as RWB A's Anpherne Bernard stormed past Marlins’ Marena Martinez to deliver gold at the expense of Marlins, who earned silver. RWB’s B team claimed bronze.

Marlins continued their dominance in the individual events, particularly through Zahara and Zachary Anthony. Zahara won the girls ten-and-under 100m butterfly in one minute, 15.58 seconds, the 100m freestyle (1:05.99) and the 50m breaststroke in 40.32 seconds. She also helped her relay team of Zion George, Taylan Diaz and Na’Ziyah George to win gold in the mixed ten-and-under 200m medley in 2:29.86.

Zachary also enjoyed podium finishes of two golds and a silver. He won the male 11-and-over 400m individual medley (4:45.68) as Marlins completed a clean sweep. Club-mates Khadeem Braithwaite (4:55.12) and Marcus Alexander (4:59.92) followed respectively.

His other gold came in the 200m freestyle, clocking 1:53.17. He earned silver in 100m backstroke behind Dorado’s Vladimir Woodroffe who finished in 59.21.