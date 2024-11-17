MSJ urges unified protests against government ‘repression,’ inequality

David Abdulah -

Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah believes the timing is right for mass demonstrations by the working class.

Speaking at a press conference on November 17, Abdulah said the motive behind his call is to show a unified front to fight their respective battles.

He said the Dr Keith Rowley administration has been trying to use the power of the state to "intimidate and repress workers' struggles."

"Workers must not be afraid. Workers must come out, and this is why I'm making the call now for workers and the trade union movement to take united action, so that all of these different struggles can come together in one powerful movement."

As evidence of the government's attempt to suppress workers rights, he cited the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission's (T&TEC's) October 27 move to get an injunction from the Industrial Court on a Sunday to stop the union from taking any industrial action as workers picketed outside working hours, and a September 2022 move to get an injunction to stop teachers from taking a day of rest and reflection in protest against a four per cent wage increase.

>

Abdulah said protests over the last few weeks highlighted the need for unified action.

"We are seeing workers beginning to fight back, and this is why we are saying now is the time, as these things are happening, for workers to come together in a collective demonstration of disciplined mass action to tell the government and the elites in the society that this inequality and disrespect of working people must stop. It must stop."

Apart from T&TEC's ongoing picket action, Abdulah referred to action by port workers led by the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, the TT Postal Workers Union, who protested outside the Financial Complex on November 16, and the TT Airline Pilots Association, who picketed the Piarco International Airport on October 3.

Abdulah also condemned the Salaries Review Commission's recommendation of a salary increase for government officials such as the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, President, Chief Justice, ordinary MPs and senators; the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary; THA Minority Leader; and heads and members of local government corporations.

Abdulah said while this proposal would be debated in Parliament, the government should have rejected it outright.

"It should have never been a consideration for debate. It should have been slapped down one time by the government and say...'We cannot in moral conscience accept any kind of increase.' And that goes for the Chief Justice, President and everybody else.''

He said they should deny such increases when many sections of society, like nurses and government workers, have not had any increases over the last decade.

This, he said, is another issue workers need to demonstrate against in unity.