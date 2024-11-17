Jaylon triumphs over tragedy

Jaylon Best aka DJ Flame in action. -

STANDING at six feet one inch, with striking ginger hair and a captivating personality, 15-year-old Jaylon Best commands attention wherever he goes.

Despite at a young age dealing with the loss of his father, Jaylon has not only persevered but flourished. At just four years old, he launched his first Christmas toy drive in honour of his late father.

Since then, his passion for giving back has only grown. Now known by his stage name, DJ Flame, Jaylon has expanded his influence by starting a school club, enrolling in a music production course and planning to take guitar and piano lessons: all while being an active member of his school’s steelpan band and dabbling in graphic design and promotions.

Reflecting on the origins of his toy drive, he said, “The initiative for that toy drive started right after my dad passed. My mom asked me what I wanted for Christmas and instead of asking for gifts, I said I wanted to give back. The toy drive had been around before my dad died, and I used to look forward to it. I thought, Why not become part?’”

Jaylon, who still lives in Tacarigua, hopes to expand the drive to other areas. He credits the support of local businesses, such as Elvis Liquor Mart, Wayne’s Auto, Roffy Transport and Scaffolding and Legacy Cutz Barbershop, who have partnered with him from the very beginning.

>

His passion for DJing has been an evolving journey. “I’ve started the same time with the toy drive,” Jaylon explained.

He said he would climb onto the music truck/van and they would let him talk on the mic or play a sound. From there, it just kept growing.

In pursuit of refining his skills, Jaylon enrolled in a DJ workshop with Intellect Alchemist Productions in Marabella, where he completed a six-month course and received a certificate.

His favourite genre to play is old-school music, particularly from the 1990s. Not one to rest on his laurels, Jaylon has already enrolled in a music production course, with a focus on making beats. He also plans to take guitar and piano lessons to further enhance his music production skills.

“Right now, I play the steelpan,” he added proudly.

Jaylon expressed his pride in the global recognition of steelpan music. In July 2023, during the UN General Assembly, August 11 was officially declared World Steelpan Day: a day to honour the instrument invented in TT.

“This is a great time for TT. The world now has the ability to treasure our invention,” he said.

Jaylon fondly recalled meeting Mical Teja at the 2023 Panorama competition. His school, Trinity College East, performed alongside its sister school, Bishop Anstey High School.

>

Teja made a guest appearance and afterwards gave Jaylon his phone number, offering support in his DJ journey. Teja created custom dub plates for Jaylon and has continued to support him.

Reflecting on the impact of losing his father, Jaylon said it affected both him and his mother.

“My mother is a single mother. She had to take all the pressure on herself to support us after he passed. She works really hard. Yes, we have a lot of support, but in the end, it’s always on her. It’s just me and her, really.”

When talking about his father, Jaylon’s expression softened. “I have my father’s height, laughter, and voice, everything I am told.”

Despite his busy schedule, Jaylon has found a way to balance school and his various passions.

“It’s all about time management and being responsible, prioritising what comes first. My schoolwork always comes first, but above everything, I know God is the answer.”

Jaylon, a devout Catholic, is currently in pre-confirmation classes.

“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into everything.”

One of Jaylon’s recent highlights was DJing aboard the Ocean Pelican for an event titled Fluffed: Touch of Pink. He also relished the opportunity to DJ at J’Ouvert for the Tacarigua Youth Explorers.

>

“I always have a job.”

His advice for other young people is simple: “If you know you want to become something, forget the negativity and criticism. Nothing is easy, but if you focus, eventually you will get there.”

Outside of his current endeavours, Jaylon has dreams of studying abroad and pursuing a career in marine biology, saying he has always been fascinated with animals.

“I had a lot of rare and exotic animals growing up: snakes, turtles, you name it.”

Jaylon attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his family, including his godfather, primary school teacher Curtis Ramharrack and family friend Darin Pitilal, who have all kept him grounded.

However, it is his mother who remains his biggest supporter. Quietly sitting in the corner during the interview, with vibrant pink hair, occasionally interjecting with quiet encouragement. Jaylon smiled and said, “My mother would always push me and make sure I’m okay.”

Anyone wishing to support Jaylon’s Toy Drive can reach out on Instagram: @the.official.flame or on Facebook: DJ Flame.

A mother’s pride

>

Beaming with pride, Janelle Best sat quietly as Newsday interviewed her only child. Best, a retired soldier, spoke candidly about the challenges of navigating life as a single parent. She shared how difficult it was for Jaylon, especially after his father’s death.

“It was very tough: he took it so hard, even though he was only four. He would ask me when his dad was coming back. He had to go for counselling, and at one point, he rebelled. It was a tough time with a lot of challenging days.”

To help him cope, Best enrolled Jaylon in various activities, hoping to keep him occupied and provide positive outlets for his energy. She also found support in her community.

Best, who was no stranger to J’Ouvert mas camps, often carried Jaylon with her. It was during one of these moments he expressed his desire to pursue music.

“I’m proud of him. I don’t want to take all the credit because he’s the one doing it. But as a single mother, it’s been tough.”

In a way only a mother can, Best added, “Sometimes I have to remind him he’s still a child. He’s excellent at planning, but he’s still a child.”

Her advice to other parents is to support their children and pray with them.

For children struggling with the loss of a parent, Best recommends seeking positive role models within the community. and not be afraid to try new things.

>

Reflecting on the covid19 pandemic, Best said when she contracted the virus, Jaylon, who suffers severely with asthma, took great care of her.

“When we found out, he got down on his knees and started to pray. He said, Jesus, you took my daddy already: please don’t take my mummy. I’ll do anything. He stayed and took care of me.”

Describing him as a “little chatterbox,” Best said he is respectful, loving and honest. She hopes he does not allow success to go to his head and he stays grounded.

“Don’t ever think you’re better than someone else, no matter how much success you achieve.”