Yorke welcomes push to amend citizenship laws...Cudjoe-Lewis: We're exploring policies

Dwight Yorke when he was unveiled as the Soca Warriors coach at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 14. - Jeff K. Mayers

Newly-appointed Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke welcomes the push to amend the nation’s immigration laws to allow foreign-based players whose grandparents were born in TT, a chance to play for national teams.

As it stands, Chapter two, section 17 (ii) of the TT Constitution states that “A person shall not become a citizen of TT, if at the time of his birth – (a) neither of his parents is a citizen of TT.”

At Yorke’s official unveiling as head coach on November 14, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis said discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of National Security, office of the Attorney General and TT Football Association (TTFA) for a review of TT’s citizenship laws, to aid the sport’s development.

Currently, they are looking at policies and legislations from other Caribbean countries so that TT “can work out an arrangement that is suitable for us in TT.”

“We’re starting with football and we are just looking at and exploring the policy of our neighbours and the legislation, so we’re at the discussion stage right now,” she said.

Cudjoe-Lewis could not give an estimated timeline for completion and stressed that the decision must be made with prominence given to immigration and national security.

“For the drafters of the legislation and the persons looking at the policy, it’s a little more complicated and a proper, thorough study on policy development must be done. It’s not something you want to rush,” she said.

Immediate past TT coach Angus Eve had been clamouring for this change during his tenure (September 2021-July 2024). In May, Yorke supported Eve’s call for constitutional reform, one which they believe would substantially increase TT player pool and provide a boost towards 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Yorke was adamant that many other major footballing countries allow foreign-based players with grandparents who were born in their home country, a chance for national team selection.

On the possibility of TT gaining from this in the future, Yorke said, “It’s been talked about. I don’t really want to go too much in detail. But we have seen it over the years where other teams, predominantly big teams in world football, they all have some type of inheritance.

“You look at the parents of the French team, the English team, the Germans, so there is a pattern that has been there for a number of years and we are looking at the situation, one that we will implement at some point, but it has to be the right players to come into the equation.”

Cudjoe-Lewis also said that since the topic was raised by the football fraternity, many other national sporting organisations have reached out to inquire if they would also be able to benefit from the potential alteration.

She was not dismissive of the idea but wants to ensure the proper procedures are done regarding football first, before expanding to other sports.

“As we started looking at football, many of the other sporting (bodies) started reaching out saying they want to be able to use persons whose grandparents were born in TT, for them to be able to play for national teams.

“You have to pass the legislation and the policy in such a way that it is fair and just. We’re starting with football and we are just looking at and exploring the policy of our neighbours and the legislation, so we’re at the discussion stage right now,” she said.

Yorke also welcomed the restart of the TT Premier Football League in December and believes it will serve as a measuring stick for those wishing to break into the senior set up.

“I think it will be a welcome to not only the national team, but for the players who have aspirations of representing TT. It gives them additional incentive when they get out there to know what’s at stake.

“Any young man who is playing at that level should have aspiration to be part of the national team. So that’s the message. In terms of me, Russell Latapy, Derek King (assistant coaches) and the backroom staff, we’re collectively looking for the best talent in the country,” he said.