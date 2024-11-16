The rise of social ills

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The rise of social ills in TT can be attributed in large part to institutionalised backdoor taxes that citizens are forced to bear due to government inefficiencies.

The state’s failure to deliver essential services effectively has created a burden on households, compelling them to invest in alternative solutions to meet their basic needs.

For instance, the inefficiencies of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) have led many households to purchase water tanks and pumps, incurring additional costs for installation and electricity.

Similarly, the inconsistent performance of the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has resulted in damage to household appliances, prompting residents to spend on costly replacements and protective devices to mitigate electrical issues.

Additionally, inefficiencies within the Ministry of Works and Transport contribute to frequent vehicle repairs and flood damage expenses, placing an unnecessary financial strain on car owners.

>

Personal security has also become a pressing concern, driving citizens to invest in security systems, guards, and gated communities, further straining their financial resources.

The collateral damage of this situation extends to the nation’s reputation, as perceived insecurity deters both local and foreign investment. As citizens reallocate their limited funds to address these backdoor taxes, the overall quality of life continues to deteriorate.

Ultimately, the growing burden of these unrecognised costs emphasises the urgent need for governmental accountability and enhanced service delivery. It is crucial for the state to fulfil its responsibilities to restore confidence and promote a healthier, more sustainable environment for all citizens.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail