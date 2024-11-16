Ste Madeleine taxi-driver shot dead outside home
Police are trying to determine the motive for the murder of a Ste Madeleine taxi driver who was shot dead outside his home on November 15.
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Kennty Mitchell.
Police said officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded to a report of several loud explosions heard at Richie Street, Ste Madeleine around 11.45 pm.
Officers said found Mitchell's body lying on the ground with bullet wounds.
A district medical officer visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.
Crime scene investigators recovered eight spent nine-millimetre shells near Mitchell's body.
Investigations are ongoing.
Ste Madeleine police said Mitchell was known to them from previous interactions.
Comments
"Ste Madeleine taxi-driver shot dead outside home"