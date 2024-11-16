Ste Madeleine taxi-driver shot dead outside home

- File photo

Police are trying to determine the motive for the murder of a Ste Madeleine taxi driver who was shot dead outside his home on November 15.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Kennty Mitchell.

Police said officers of the Ste Madeleine Police Station responded to a report of several loud explosions heard at Richie Street, Ste Madeleine around 11.45 pm.

Officers said found Mitchell's body lying on the ground with bullet wounds.

A district medical officer visited the scene and ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators recovered eight spent nine-millimetre shells near Mitchell's body.

Investigations are ongoing.

Ste Madeleine police said Mitchell was known to them from previous interactions.