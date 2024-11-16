Kamla will sink theambitions of many

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar continues to offer mirth, laughter, and light-hearted moments to this country battling a serious crime scourge and the threat of a Lotto shutdown.

Recently the goodly lady has been rattling off election dates faster than bandits with high-powered AK-47 assault rifles and having her prospective candidates ducking for cover as they are fearful that they may not be selected for the general election.

Chaos and confusion reign in the UNC with some election co-ordinators already signalling that they will not contest the seat which they have been monitoring for close to five years. Other members are under scrutiny for different reasons. Persad-Bissessar continues to rule unchallenged with the proverbial axe over her party members' heads.

As she continues to mesmerise her blinded followers, Persad-Bissessar must be reminded that the only time she called a general election date and lost was when she was prime minister with a parliamentary mandate of 29 seats and over 440,000 votes.

She must remember that her history of political defeats makes it very certain that she will be a one-term prime minister, but very likely a multiple-term opposition leader as her party continues to slip further into electoral oblivion.

Persad-Bissessar will sink the ambitions of many.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando