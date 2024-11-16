Kamla can guide nationto a prosperous future

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Kamla Persad-Bissessar, like Donald Trump, has popular appeal and has positioned herself as a leader of the people, appealing to the grassroots connection and a commitment to going all out to address the needs of marginalised communities.

Her ability to connect with the ordinary person as a champion of the marginalised voters mirrors Trump’s appeal to disenfranchised voters.

Persad-Bissessar has always been a decisive leader. During her tenure as prime minister (2010-2015) she demonstrated her capabilities in implementing social programmes, building schools, infrastructure development, helping the nation's children and focusing on healthcare reforms.

Her leadership during crises was impressive with swift and visible action. Not what we see now where there are only excuses and failures in all aspects of governing the country.

The Persad-Bissessar administration focused on economic growth and was known for stimulating the economy through public-sector investment and fostering development in sectors like energy and education.

>

We did not have a foreign exchange (forex) shortage under her tenure. We would have never thought of closing down Petrotrin. With the focus on reducing poverty and improving living standards, her strong economic priorities were in play when she was at the helm.

Persad-Bissessar is a charismatic communications orator who can energise crowds and articulate her vision for the nation effectively, just like Trump. Her speeches often strike at the hearts of many people, revealing her empathy and assertiveness, appealing to a broad spectrum of voters and capturing their imagination.

It time now that TT should considers change. The economic challenges that we have faced under the PNM have driven us to the brink of destruction. Now the PNM administration is facing serious criticism for its handling of the economy, including high unemployment and slow diversification efforts.

Persad-Bissessar’s record suggests a focus on job creation, economic stimulation and fighting crime.

Crime and public safety are paramount for TT right now and with the rising crime rates under the PNM, voters are fed up, scared and desperate, so they are looking to Persad-Bissessar’s UNC for solutions, given her previous administration’s focus on security reforms.

Just as Trump’s supporters have been mesmerised by his campaign and he has disrupted the political establishment and brought a wave of change for the American people, voters in TT should see Persad-Bissessar as a leader capable of revitalising and bringing prosperity back to the nation.

She has proven her leadership, she is focused on economic growth, and she has the ability to connect with the electorate. She, therefore, is without doubt a strong contender for guiding the country toward a more prosperous future.

DR NEIL GOSINE

UNC treasure

>