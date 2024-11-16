Joint chambers back Sewa TT flood relief efforts

Two residents walk through a flooded Lachoos Road in Penal on November 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder - Lincoln Holder

THE Joint Chambers, comprising four of the country's largest business lobby groups, has partnered with Sewa TT to help provide water to flood-affected communities.

This response comes in the aftermath of heavy rains that caused significant flooding across various parts of the country, leaving many communities without access to clean water.

The Joint Chambers, comprising the TT Chamber of Commerce, the Energy Chamber of TT, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association, said money donated by members to the Joint Chambers’ Relief Fund will be used for these efforts.

“(The chambers) have funded the procurement of portable water tanks, pumps and the necessary hoses and fittings to allow SEWA TT to distribute emergency supplies of water, with a focus on households located away from the main roads with more difficult access by heavy water trucks,” it said in a statement on November 15.

With aid from the chambers, Sewa TT, a network of volunteers, is working with the official disaster relief agencies to identify households without sufficient drinking water.

>