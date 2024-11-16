House pays tribute to Hypolite

NiLeung Hypolite -

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives paid tribute to former Laventille West MP NiLeung Hypolite at its sitting on November 15.

Hypolite, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma (ATL), a rare and aggressive form of cancer, died on October 19.

His's first parliamentary stint was as a temporary government senator between October 17, 2002 and September 28, 2007.

He was first elected Laventille West MP on November 5, 2007, and served in this post until May 24, 2010, when the PNM lost that year's general election to the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition.

Between November 5, 2007 and May 24, 2010, Hypolite was parliamentary secretary in the Works and Transport Ministry.

He was re-elected as Laventille West MP on May 24, 2010.

Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson said she was privileged to have known and served alongside Hypolite.

She recalled his dedication to all of his constituents.

"You could find him in almost every corner of his constituency representing people from all walks of life."

Beckles-Robinson remembered Hypolite's loyalty to the PNM and commitment to helping his parliamentary colleagues.

She said Hypolite was ready to speak in any debate on short notice, came well prepared for all debates and assisted his PNM colleagues who may not have been as prepared as he was.

Beckles-Robinson also remembered Hypolite as a gentleman and someone who was always elegantly dressed.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said Hypolite never sought the spotlight for himself, was a mild-mannered gentleman and served his constituents with passion and commitment.

He added that other MPs would do well to emulate Hypolite's example in the course of their duties.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George agreed with the views expressed by Beckles-Robinson and Indarsingh about Hypolite.

As she highlighted some of the parliamentary committees that Hypolite served on and the debates he participated in.

Annisette-George said Hypolite will be remembered as an active and knowledgeable parliamentarian.

Government and opposition MPs then observed a minute of silence in remembrance of Hypolite.