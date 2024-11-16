Decomposing body believed to be that of missing Siparia woman

Jaime Mohammed - Lincoln Holder

A decomposing, headless body discovered by a secondary school student and hunter on the evening of November 14, is believed by relatives to be that of Jaime Mohammed, 45, who was reported missing almost a month ago.

Sitting at the home of Mohammed's common-law husband at Deoraj Trace, Quinam Road home on November 15, relatives were still trying to come to terms with the gruesome discovery.

Roopnarine Maharaj, 70, said he last saw his common-law wife of two years between 4 pm and 5 pm on October 18 when he dropped her at a bar in High Street, Siparia, to have drinks with friends. He still recalls his last words to her.

"I said, 'Girl, just try and be home early because down here, it does be hard to get vehicle.' All she turned back and told me was, 'Okay.' That's the last word I heard from her."

Mohammed did not return that night but Maharaj said he assumed she visited her sister and lost her phone – something that had happened once before.

"I say, 'Well she maybe okay,' but when I see three or four days pass I start to get a little worried. I went down Fyzabad, I call all the relatives, nobody haven't seen her, not hearing, anything."

He said it was not usual for her to stay away from him for so long, especially as he was expecting his pension payments to arrive at the month's end.

"When around the first and thing we does go and do we little shopping and be together. I know she don't miss out on that."

So he reported her missing to police.

He said he was unable to sleep on Thursday night after the body believed to be hers was found.

"I just trusting God. Last night I didn't sleep because...what hurt me most of all, when they take off the head. I want to know why they had to do that."

"Whole night I just thinking back the past times we had together."

He could not fathom why someone did this to her. He believes she may have tried to flag down a vehicle to bring her home that night.

"Maybe she flag down the wrong vehicle."

Reflecting on the last day he spent with her, he said he wished he had gone to the bar with her instead of coming home to rest for an early morning of working in his garden.

Lollyta Maharaj, 72, said her daughter always enjoyed spending time with her friends and consuming alcohol from a young age.

"She liked she drinking and going with friends but she used to come home."

She said she is often brought to tears after learning of the fate that befell her daughter.

Sending a message to those who did this heinous act, she said: "Justice belongs to the lord because my child, I don't like what happened to she. She didn't deserve them kinda thing."

Mohammed was the seventh of eight children.

Mohammed's sister-in-law Evelyn Chattoo said the family was not coping well with the loss and called for counselling to be provided.

"It's a very traumatic ordeal and we all dealing with it differently. Some might cry, some might scream, some might be withdrawn but they do need counselling and some sort of justice for this that happened- not just for Jaime but for all the crime that's taking place outside there."

On November 14, a 20-year-old hunter and 15-year-old student were on their way to hunt when around 3.30 pm, while walking along Murray Trace, Siparia, they saw a body lying in some bushes about 15 feet off the road. The hunter told officers he was moving closer to investigate when he noticed a foul stench and, with the help of a passerby, contacted the police.

The hunter led officers to the scene where they found the decapitated, decomposing body with a skull next to it. The body was clad in a leopard print top and red shorts. The top was pulled up to the neck while the shorts was pulled down to the knees. It wore only one pink sneaker. The other sneaker, a purse, keys and other personal effects were found nearby.

Although police are yet to officially identify the body, Mohammed's relatives say the clothing and items found are enough for them to know it was her. They are yet to view the body.

Investigators suspect the woman may have been sexually assaulted given that her clothes were pulled down but could not be certain until the autopsy is done.