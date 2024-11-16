Acknowledge students who excel at exams

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: So what is really the policy of this Cabinet? Our Education Ministry refuses to acknowledge students who excel at their examinations, but there is the Trade Ministry rewarding business people who already are rewarded by making money in their businesses.

Oh, but wait, the Caribbean-based CXC decided to acknowledge performances of TT students in its examinations, and there is the Education Minister lauding the students who are tops in the Caribbean.

Maybe this government thinks the children who excel want to receive money or something of value. Maybe someone should tell them that all the children need is acknowledgement. Please reconsider your lack of policy on merit.

We need to feed children who exceed with encouragement. Let us bring children up to want publicity for the right reasons. Those who do wrong are receiving their "15 minutes of fame" after all, both in print and online.

Maybe one day we will get it right.

>

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph