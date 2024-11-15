Woman's body with skull beside it found in Siparia

A 15-year-old student and a 20-year-old hunter stumbled upon the decomposing remains of a woman in Siparia on November 14.

Police said the student and hunter were walking along Murray Trace when they noticed a body in some bushes about 15 feet off the road. They were said to be going hunting.

Going closer to investigate, the hunter later told police, he noticed an unpleasant smell. This was when he contacted law enforcement, with the assistance of a drive.

PCs Bridgemohan, Constantine, Graham, Gay and Gellizeau met the hunter, who escorted them to the body.

On reaching the site, police noted the corpse and found a skull next to it. The body was clad in a leopard-print top which was pulled up to the neck and red short pants, which were found around the knee of the left leg.

Personal belongings were found scattered around the body.

A district medical officer ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be done.

Investigators said the body has not been officially identified, but the clothing and other paraphernalia led them to suspect it may be that of a woman who was reported missing over a month ago.

Relatives are expected to view the body on November 15 to determine if it is indeed their loved one.