Tourist hails Tobago healthcare after surviving shark attack

British tourist Peter Smith, second from right, and his wife Joanne Smith, left, with Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris, second from left, and executive director of Ted Sunshine Enterprises & Tours Ted Greig, at World Travel Market in London, England, November 7. - Photo courtesy THA

BRITISH tourist Peter Smith has praised the health system in Tobago after recovering from a shark attack on April 26 at Turtle Beach.

Smith, who is in his 60s, was attacked by a bull shark while bathing in knee-high water near the shoreline. He was bitten on his torso and leg.

Smith, who was staying at the popular Starfish Hotel, Turtle Beach with his family, was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for emergency treatment. He was airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami on April 30.

A Tobago team, including Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris, met Smith in London last week at the World Travel Market in London and he was in good spirits.

In a video posted on the Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) Facebook page on November 14, OCS said Smith was proudly championing Tobago, praising the incredible care and hospitality he experienced throughout his journey.

Smith said he "had a great time" in Tobago playing golf, swimming and fishing.

"I loved the island. I loved the people, I had a great experience.

"Unfortunately, on my last day I had an accident. I was swimming in the sea and very rarely, exceptionally, I was attacked by a shark. I got quickly taken in the hospital in Tobago. I had to thank all of the doctors and nurses in the Tobago hospital who really saved my life. I had to thank all the people because they were really kind to my family whilst they were there."

Smith spent five weeks in the Miami hospital but said he cannot discount the care he received in Tobago.

"They couldn't have taken any better care of me and my family. I really do like Tobago despite what happened. I thought it was a beautiful place with really nice people. Would I go back again? Yeah, I would."

Health secretary Dr Faith BYisrael told Newsday, "I am just happy that we could have provided service. We try to provide the best to service to both locals and foreigners. We will continue trying our best."

BYisrael said the THA provided care up until Smith went into the air ambulance.