Tobago billan illusionof autonomy

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - File Photo

THE EDITOR: I write to express serious concerns about the Tobago Island Government Bill, 2021, which claims to increase Tobago's autonomy while maintaining a unitary state with Trinidad. Upon closer examination, however, this bill appears to deepen Tobago’s dependency on central authorities rather than promote meaningful self-governance.

First, the bill’s financial provisions maintain Tobago’s economic dependence. The fixed 6.8 per cent budget allocation raises questions about its real impact. With the increased administrative burden the bill imposes on the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), it’s uncertain how much funding will go toward development spending versus recurrent expenditure. This could result in minimal gains over the current four per cent allocation.

Additionally, the requirement to surrender surplus revenues to the central government effectively penalises economic success in Tobago, and needing the Minister of Finance’s approval for borrowing and investments severely limits Tobago’s ability to manage its own economic destiny.

Second, the bill restricts Tobago’s legislative powers to a narrow set of issues, excluding critical areas such as taxation, national insurance, and macroeconomic policy. This limited authority prevents Tobago from making independent decisions over key aspects of its internal governance, reinforcing central oversight and undermining any concept of true autonomy.

Third, the bill’s administrative structure is overly complex, requiring numerous central government-appointed statutory bodies and approvals that could create bureaucratic delays and jurisdictional conflicts.

>

The restriction of Tobago’s maritime border to 11 nautical miles, meanwhile, disregards the island’s historical reliance on its surrounding waters, limiting economic opportunities for fishing and marine-based industries.

The bill also prevents Tobago from engaging directly in international agreements, hampering its ability to pursue global trade and cultural exchanges.

For Tobago to achieve meaningful self-governance, it requires genuine fiscal autonomy, broader legislative powers, clear authority over natural resources, and the freedom to engage internationally. This bill, however, provides only an illusion of autonomy, entrenching rather than easing central government control.

I urge Members of Parliament and Assemblymen to rethink their approach to this matter, as dictating Tobago’s autonomy from outside of Tobago carries a colonial shade. All discussions and decisions about Tobago's future should be made by Tobagonians within Tobago, and any input from outside must be given through platforms in Tobago.

KINO K SAMMY

Roxborough