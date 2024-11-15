Problematic technology use among adolescents

PROBLEMATIC technology use is one of a few terms used to refer to a state of preoccupation, loss of control or intense withdrawal experiences related to internet use, social media gaming, and/or similar technology. Implicit in the condition is an overall negative impact on daily functioning. Its prevalence appears to be exploding among adolescents.

While the term “addiction” is often used to describe problematic technology use, recent studies demonstrate a discrepancy between these concepts. Research finds, instead, that when young people experience problematic use of technology and media, they experience a broad range of challenges that affect their holistic functioning. The intensity of “addiction” being an extreme end of that spectrum. Indeed, many other threats to overall well-being may occur long before.

Some experts in this rapidly developing area also dislike the term “addiction” in this context, as it can be suggestive of a primary issue of the child or adolescent affected. It is important to recognise that the developers of interactive technologies specifically create them to capture and maintain a user’s interest.

From the developmental perspective, it is difficult for young people to see past these irresistible features, and as such they are uniquely vulnerable. Understanding the bilateral nature of the problem is important for parents, and they are required to support young people who must for many reasons engage in online technology but yet be able to avoid this phenomenon.

Worldwide, it is estimated that one in three internet users is under the age of 18, while 85 per cent of adolescents own a mobile phone by the age of 14. They may spend up to 6.6 hours per day for non-school purposes. These global projections are likely similar to our local experience.

While time spent on screens is one way that problematic use is defined, it is not the only concern. There are tweens who can scroll social media for two hours a day, but are otherwise learning and thriving. They are able to voluntarily take time off from their devices or offer no resistance if this is suggested.

Yet still, others may have access for an hour a day and clearly demonstrate problematic behaviours and emotions connected to it. They can engage in screaming, tantrums, theft and other measures to ensure they can engage with technology. Time spent is not specifically defining of the issue. The nature of their connection to technology is the inherent concern.

Identifying adolescents with problematic technology use is challenging due to its sensitive and potentially stigmatising nature. Youth are often reluctant to discuss it for fear of bans or restrictions.

In addition, the recognition that they may be unhealthily attached to their devices can potentially remove them from a portal of connection to peers, gaming and social media. This would then create a significant deficit in their social functioning.

Nevertheless, attuned parents generally recognise when their adolescent children are developing an extreme attachment to technology that may warrant intervention.

There are a few indicators that can suggest a potentially problematic technology use issue. The first of which is behavioural changes. Young people who persistently and aggressively avoid in-person contact with family and friends for time on devices may have emerging concerns, if this differs from their previous personalities.

While some resistance to disconnecting can be normal, screaming, shouting, slamming of doors or hiding in bathrooms are warning signs. Change in school performance, in the context of increased time online, is also to be noted.

Some young people completely alter their sleep-wake schedules or drink caffeinated beverages at night with the specific intent of remaining awake all night for online entertainment. This can lead to daytime sleepiness; and also excessive snacking or eating at night, with effects on body weight and physical health.

At worst, when devices or connectivity are restricted, affected youth scream, cry, fight, run away to neighbours to connect, or “steal” devices hidden by their parents to regain access.

While other mental health or behavioural conditions can produce similar symptomatology, it is important to recognise that interventions are required once these behaviours are noted in adolescents. Whether this condition has arisen

de novo or secondary to other concerns, there are emerging techniques that can be supportive.

Overall, while their engagement with media and technology will continue to be a part of their lives, parents are encouraged to be mindful about unhealthy connections so that support and management can be provided as needed.