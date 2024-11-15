President urges young people: Develop an entrepreneurial mindset

President Christine Kangaloo. - FILE PHOTO/ Jeff K Mayers

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has urged young people to develop an entrepreneurial mindset to help them navigate the plethora of challenges they will face in their lives.

She offered this advice at the closing ceremony of the Eighth Annual National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition (NSSEC) at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on November 11.

Kangaloo said, "Entrepreneurship is of course about more than just starting a business. It is also about vision and creativity. It is about the courage to think outside the box and build bridges where others only see yawning chasms."

Entrepreneurship, she continued, is the ability to turn simple ideas and aspirations into action and then, through hard work and perseverance, turning action into success.

She said developing an entrepreneurial mindset can help young people in many ways.

"One way this mindset will benefit you is in the job market. The world of work is rapidly evolving and changing – that cannot be denied."

Kangaloo said artificial intelligence (AI) will disrupt traditional industries in ways that make people realise that jobs and careers, which are taken for granted today, could exist in a different format tomorrow.

"The skills that will be in demand tomorrow, are likely to be different from those that are being taught in traditional classrooms today."

She acknowledged that the education system often struggles to keep pace with the demands of this changing landscape.

"This has resulted in what we refer to as a skills gap – a mismatch between the skills that young people are being taught and the skills that employers need."

Kangaloo said this is where young people with an entrepreneurial mindset that fosters forward-thinking and innovation can bridge that gap.

"One such example is that of 'social media influencers', and 'TikTok' stars, who harness the power of social media and turn humour, family life, hobbies and artistry into full-fledged businesses."

Kangaloo said, "These new avenues of employment – while foreign to some of us – are creating income and economic and social opportunities and are ways in which people have demonstrated their ingenuity and entrepreneurial mindset."

Another benefit of having an entrepreneurial mindset, she continued, "is the positive effect that you can have on the lives of other people."

Kangaloo said one example of this is finding creative ways to encourage environmental conservation.

"The short point is that having an entrepreneurial mindset enables you to contribute more effectively to the wider society."

Kangaloo told the participants, "Whether or not you come away with a trophy, the skills, lessons, and knowledge you have gained here will stay with you for life."