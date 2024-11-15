IDA: Give Tobago control of its resources

IDA leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus. -

THE Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) is calling for the rejection of the Tobago autonomy bills and is urging THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to show “bold, unifying leadership” by spearheading an inclusive consultation process on Tobago’s autonomy.

In a release on November 13, the IDA said the Tobago Island Government Bill and The Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill were offering autonomy superficially, as the central government would still be in control. It encouraged Tobagonians to see past the "superficial offerings" of the bills and demand true autonomy that was fair, practical and empowering.

IDA leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus said genuine community-led consultations were necessary, as without that the bills would not meet the needs of a modern, empowered Tobago, namely proactive, people-centred governance.

“With elections on the horizon, we’re seeing the same political manoeuvring designed to placate rather than empower. Tobagonians deserve better than carrots and token promises. We deserve true autonomy that ensures control over our resources, a say in our legislation and a voice in our future.

“This is our time to stand for Tobago’s future. We must reject these bills as they stand, and instead support a vision that enables Tobago to walk side by side with Trinidad, as an equal partner in our nation’s growth.”

She recalled in January, the IDA called on the Chief Secretary to form a task force uniting all political parties, legislative members and community representatives including young adults, new voices and experts.

“The Chief Secretary has abdicated his responsibility on this issue multiple times, even stating in the Newsday January 21 that autonomy is ‘not his place’ and ‘not his job.’

“True leaders are proactive, and they bring people together. By ignoring our call for a unified approach, the Chief Secretary has left Tobago in reactive mode, facing bills that fail to serve our people.

“Tobagonians need a leader who will unite all voices on this critical issue. The Chief Secretary has a duty to listen to the people and lead with strength and clarity.”

Referring to feedback from community consultations led by economist and former United Nations Development Programme policy advisor Dr Vanus James, the IDA said it supported a foundational bill of rights, which would secure key protections and powers for Tobago.

The bill of rights would include Tobago’s right to design its own governance structure; manage its own resources; a defined geographic space; and a fair funding formula with financial autonomy.

It said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) should be given the right to create a more effective executive, a larger non-executive representative body and an elected senate-like body accountable to the people. And the island should be able to govern its fisheries and hunting based on local ecological needs and control its own land use.

“Tobagonians shouldn’t have to answer to Trinidad on issues that directly impact our livelihoods and environment. The only schedule needed is one that defines the specific areas of responsibility by central government, like national security and judiciary, etc, while the rest lies with Tobago,” said Tsoiafatt-Angus.

In addition, the IDA also called for established boundaries between Trinidad and Tobago. In this way, Tobago could clearly define its rights over surrounding waters and secure control over local resources. It also proposed a recurrent allocation for day-to-day public operations, automatically adjusted based on population size, and a development allocation that recognised Tobago’s need to “catch-up” with Trinidad’s development.

“This funding structure would shift control from Trinidad’s Cabinet to a new elected Senate to ensure resources are allocated fairly, consistently, and without political manipulation.”