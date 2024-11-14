Trade Minister, Amcham to employers: Invest in mental health support programmes

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon. FILE PHOTO - Faith Ayoung

Employees should be able to take a mental health day like any other emergency, and employers should facilitate them if they want the best from their workers.

Some private-sector leaders and the government seemingly agree on this principle, as expressed during presentations by Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce of TT (Amcham) Nirad Tewarie at Amcham’s National Excellence in HSE Awards on November 10.

Gopee-Scoon and Tewarie urged companies to prioritise psychological well-being alongside physical health and safety.

Tewarie revealed that he took a day off for his mental health on World Mental Health Day, a decision that was supported by his team.

He stressed that mental health is essential to creating a safe and productive work environment.

"If we shine more of a light on mental health in the workplace, we would be doing more to create physically safer workspaces," Tewarie said.

He said more businesses are taking the issue seriously and urged others to treat mental health as a core component of employee safety, saying it is linked to higher productivity and employee loyalty.

"Organisations prioritising mental health see the benefits with stronger employee engagement, higher productivity, and increased loyalty," he said.

Gopee-Scoon addressed the growing importance of health, safety, and environmental (HSE) practices in businesses for expansion and employee satisfaction.

She said psychological safety in the workplace can lead to increased productivity, reduced absenteeism and enhanced morale.

"Psychological safety...is critical to maintaining a strong workforce and strong operational performance," she said, citing research that shows a significant economic toll taken by mental health issues.

Gopee-Scoon encouraged the business sector to create an environment where employees feel safe to express mental health concerns without fear of stigma.

Gopee-Scoon and Tewarie also encouraged businesses to invest in mental health initiatives, from building supportive work cultures to offering resources like counselling services.

"Supporting mental health is not just a nice thing to do; it’s a sound business strategy," Tewarie said, citing a World Health Organization report that suggests businesses can see a return of up to US$4 for every dollar spent on addressing mental health in the workplace.

