Take action on derelictson roads

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern regarding the increasing number of derelict or non-working vehicles – cars, trucks, tractors – that are blighting our streets and roadways across Trinidad.

These vehicles not only detract from the aesthetic appeal of our communities, but also pose significant safety hazards and environmental risks, and difficulties for pedestrians where there are no pavements.

These abandoned vehicles often become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests, contributing to public health concerns. Additionally, they can obstruct traffic flow, hinder emergency services, and create potential hazards for pedestrians and motorists.

The Ministry of Works and Transport and the various regional corporations should to take immediate action to address this pressing issue. I propose the following measures:

1. Enhanced enforcement: Implement stricter regulations and penalties for individuals who abandon vehicles on public roads.

>

2. Efficient removal process: Establish a streamlined process for identifying, towing, and disposing of derelict vehicles.

3. Public awareness campaigns: Educate the public about the legal and environmental consequences of abandoning vehicles.

4. Community partnerships: Collaborate with owners of the vehicles, with local authorities and arrive an some agreement in an amicable manner.

By taking these steps, we can significantly improve the appearance and safety of our communities. I believe that a concerted effort from the ministry can make a substantial difference in addressing this problem.

I look forward to seeing positive action taken to resolve this issue.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail