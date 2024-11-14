Small businesses praise Roytec/Coca-Cola training

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, poses with graduates of the Coca Cola/ UWI Roytec training: Growing Together Small Businesses earlier this year. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THREE women running small businesses effused to Business Day about how much they had benefited from a short training course run by UWI-Roytec and funded by the Coca-Cola Company and Caribbean Bottlers (TT) Ltd. The trio were among over 1,600 entrepreneurs at the graduation ceremony for the Growing Together programme held on November 12 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

They spoke to Business Day after graduates heard words of encouragement from business, education and government officials.

Coca-Cola Company public affairs director Lydia Castro said, "Small businesses, neighbourhood stores, cafeterias and grocery stores are pivotal to the growth and livelihood of communities and the economy of TT.

"The Coca-Cola Caribbean system will continue working on the development of an ecosystem that ensures the permanence and competitiveness of these businesses."

Caribbean Bottlers (TT) Ltd general manager Camille Chatoor thanked graduates for investing their time, energy and trust in the programme.

"Running a small business is not for the faint of heart. It demands long hours, determination and the vision of creating something special that is uniquely your own. I hope the Growing Together programme has reinforced your knowledge and sparked your creativity."

UWI-Roytec executive director Keitha Perryman thanked Coca-Cola and Caribbean Bottlers for their corporate social responsibility in running the programme and for recognising UWI-Roytec's 38 years of experience in business education training.

"The institution is confident that the information shared with participants in the Growing Together small business programme will be transformative both to the participants themselves and their endeavours."

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said small and medium businesses contribute 30 per cent of TT's GDP and employ 200,000 people.

She advised the small business owners to adapt and innovate, focus on customer experience, emphasise staff welfare, leverage digital tools, build a strong support network and practise environmental sustainability.

The minister said small businesses may seek help from Nedco, her ministry and private banks.

"Embrace the values of collaboration and resilience. Be the entrepreneurs and individuals who uplift others in your community.

"Share your knowledge, mentor someone who is just starting a business and need advice and guidance, and continue to network with your fellow graduates."

Gopee-Scoon said together they could create a robust ecosystem where small businesses not only survive but thrive.

"Together, let’s prove that when small businesses succeed, our communities prosper, and when our communities prosper, TT benefits.

"Let us all 'Grow Together.'”

Jennette Peters from Caribbean Cake Couture told Business Day, "I thoroughly enjoyed the course, because it gave me some more things to think about especially in managing my finances."

She said sometimes small business owners don't focus on how they manage their finances in terms of what they invest and how they assess their profitability and manage their inventory and customer service.

"For me it was definitely a rewarding thing, because sometimes when we see the dollars coming in we say, 'Ah, we make,' but when we really check everything – your gas, your time, your ingredients, everything else – when you put it all together, was it really a success?"I am eternally grateful for all that I have learned."

On how the course was presented, she said, "It was an online course, totally accessible to the small person, so you didn't have to feel bothered to go to a location.

"The information was phenomenal, well presented, and the lecturers gave us the ability to really express our ideas and gave us timely feedback of how we could profit our business and how we could grow as individuals and even how to network and market with each other. So that was definitely a bonus."

Peters said the course was three online sessions and one self-paced session during which students could access information on their own.

Saying the latter session was about sustainability and the environment, she said, "I thought that was an excellent module."

Shantel Wolfe told Business Day how the course had helped with her pre-school business, covering areas such as handling a bank account and marketing strategies.

"They helped us understand the process and steps to take to run a small business and how to collaborate with other persons, and how to get into the market, so we are able to expand our businesses and grow."

Wolfe said the course was very beneficial.

"Yes, the course was targeted for small business owners, but it was also for persons considering getting into business who wanted to know more about the process.

"I think this is a really great initiative for young persons who are thinking about starting a business and are not sure of the process.

"After this, I think this is where I would have pushed myself forward, and I wanted to take a bigger step to expand my business and do a little more."

Shellina Jordan had been running a home-based catering business for over five years and had registered it three years ago.

"To be honest, when I found out about it I was a bit 'iffy' at first, and then I said, 'Let's see what it is all about.' I signed up because my business is registered and I do catering."

Her business is called Nyam Signature Bites, and offers a wide variety of meals.

She said the course had taught her new ways to promote her business.

When the course had the students download apps to use, at first they were not sure how to use them, but the tutor went through the process with them.

"Being in that class in particular is where I think I learned the most. That was what I was mostly interested in, because I love to do graphics and stuff, and I was able to do my own graphics for my signs for my business. It has been a pleasure."

She said classmates had created a WhatsApp group and during the short period of the course they had created friendships.

"The time was manageable for me, it being online. I was able to multi-task at the same time as being in the class."

Asked how she had learnt of it, she said, "I think someone on social media had sent me a link."

Jordan vowed to recommend the course to her friends and family members.