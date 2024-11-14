Phoenix Rising an exhibition of courage and hope

Simone Jacelon - Perseverance -

FIVE artists will show their works in Phoenix Rising, an exhibition being held to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Phoenix Rising will feature Anika Plowden-Corentin, Lisa Hutchinson, Simone Jacelon, Debra Evans, and Shalini Seereeram.

The exhibition hosted by Studio Joli opens November 16 at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed on November 25 and it is also the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence which ends on December 10. The United Nations marks the period under the global theme, Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!

"The topic of gender-based violence is often uncomfortable, unpleasant, even sordid. But with the proliferation of domestic abuse, human trafficking, and every other possible type of assault, it is an issue where awareness, conversation and action are desperately needed," Studio Joli said in a media release.

It said it chose to invite the five powerful female artists whose work speak of the female element to participate in a show for this purpose.

"While highlighting the issue and sparking conversation, we all agreed that we wanted it to be a show focused on enduring, overcoming, and triumphing. And, thus, the outline of Phoenix Rising was set," the studio said.

"As the mythical Phoenix is reborn from its own ashes, there is hope and a chance for renewal even from the darkest circumstances."

Plowden-Corentin, Hutchinson, Jacelon, Evans and Seereeram each bring their unique style, exhibiting works in oils, acrylics, mixed media, metalwork, mosaic and sculpture for an intense sensory experience. To further enrich the event, visitors are invited to bring a wrapped gift for inhabitants of The Shelter, the release said.

Anyone who wants to donate can contact Studio Joli.

Phoenix Rising opens from 5 pm-8 pm and runs until November 28, Monday to Friday, 10 am-6 pm, and on Saturdays, from 10 am-2 pm.