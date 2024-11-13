Woodbrook businessmen take safety measures — Crime curfew

A customer enters Pappy’s - Home of Brian’s Fricken Chicken on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain on Tuesday. The businessplace, like many others on the avenue, has adjusted its hours to close earlier due to worsening crime. - Faith Ayoung

Business owners in Woodbrook are implementing various precautionary measures in response to the rising crime rate, which has made both them and their staff feel increasingly unsafe.

Pappy's - Home of Brian's Fricken Chicken, a popular fast food restaurant in Woodbrook, recently announced a change in its operating hours, citing the increasing crime rate in the country as the reason.

Newsday visited the establishment on November 12 and spoke to the manager Roshinder Singh who said this particular precaution has significantly helped everyone's comfort level.

"Based on what happened with Trotters recently and businesses nearby we are trying our best to be as cautious as possible.

"Our staff was worried with leaving so late and we were worried. The stress levels have decreased as we are now closing at a reasonable time."

Police said around 10.30 pm on November 7 they received a report of a robbery at Trotters Restaurant.

The suspects robbed the patrons of cash and other valuables. They then ran off. Police search and arrested one man in connection with the robbery.

Pappy's, which closed at 9 pm everyday now closes at 7 pm on a weekday and 8 pm on a weekend.

She said in the past, some of the restaurant's furniture has been stolen from the front of the establishment.

Singh said the process of changing operation hours has been a meticulous process.

"This has been in the process for over a year now wondering if the statistics were beneficial. Did we lose a lot if we close one hour earlier?

"My father worked out the numbers and saw that it was not that much of a loss."

Singh also said that customers would not have to worry of any price increases at the establishment.

"The hours of 8-9 pm weren't packed. It's not a very big loss for us, if anything we gain as we close an hour earlier and our staff is happier."

Singh said a major reason why the time change was implement was due to the lack of police patrol and presence by the business.

"We have never seen policemen here unless they're coming to buy food.

"We don't exactly feel a presence and we are on Ariapita Avenue (one the side), but I have seen none."

Another business operating in the Woodbrook area also spoke to Newsday on November 12 on the condition of anonymity.

The manager said the business has in operation for the last seven-eight years.

"When we first started we used to close at 9 pm, now we close at 6 pm.

"With the upsurge in crime, it just did not make sense to open that late."

The man said that the area in which the business is located gets lonely after 6 pm and spoke on the police patrols of the area.

"Only if there's an event going, then there'll be an active police presence.

"The police to pass often because it's the Avenue. They don't actively patrol unless it's the weekend."

Another employee at the business said crime in the country was normalised.

"Everyday crime happens. Everyday the memory of it wipes away. That is not how it should be!"

On the police patrols, he said, "When Gary Griffith was Commissioner of Police (CoP) at least you used to see in the media the police walking around and talking to businesses and thing.

"Sometimes you have to put on a show! That is how you get the public to trust you. Under this CoP (Erla Christopher-Harewood) there is no trust and confidence in the police."

The manager of the establishment said if he were to give a grade to the Minister of National Security and CoP it would be a "failing one.

"They have failed miserably. The country is in a mess with crime."

Another popular food establishment on Ariapita Avenue said he was directly affected by crime a few months ago.

"It was a really really awful experience.

"We have now taken measures to try to mitigate that."

He said the police does patrol the area and he generally feels safe, but on morning on a weekend can be challenging.

"We open at 6 am everyday and usually finish around 10.30 am.

"On a Saturday, between 6-6.45 am the younger generation who have no behaviour after they have alcohol, are usually difficult to deal with."

On the state of crime, he said it is affecting small businesses and people in general.

"Our country is in such a bad place that a lot of good people will leave if crime is not controlled.

"A lot of bad people will remain and fight among themselves."

He said crime being controlled is the responsibility of the government, who need to focus more on crime.

"The government needs to act and focus more on crime. Crime is destroying the country."

Former councillor for Woodbrook and advisor to the Woodbrook Community Council June Durham said residents no longer lime on the Avenue.

"If we do, by 6 or 7 pm that's the last drink we're taking and going home."

Durham, referenced a shooting incident on November 10 on the Avenue where three teenagers were shot and wounded around 6 am.

She said an old lady who was heading to church was almost caught in the line of fire.

"The shooting happened when she reach on the avenue. Poor thing she didn't know where to run. It is extremely frightening."

Durham said while some bars attract "rougher crowds", other have made the effort to limit those crowds.

"Some bars have changed their music to suit older crowds. That gets rid of the crowd that likes a particular set of music.

"Those younger crowds lime way later into the night."

She said the police from the St James and Woodbrook Police Station needs to be more coordinated with businesses in the area.

"My suggestion is the police and bars have a meeting for everyone to agree on a time to close.

"In that way it can have proper patrolling and not waste any resources."

She said if bars in St James said they would close at 2 am, while bars in Woodbrook closed at 3 am, the police can better handle any situations that may arise, as the proximity is close.

In late October Newsday interviewed people living in TT, from various walks of life with each person saying that crime was a constant factor, forcing them to change their routines and limit their freedoms.

Deputy CoP Junior Benjamin said he had implemented numerous measures to ensure his family's safety.

UWI students said they had adjusted their timetables and schedules to ensure that they are not outside later than they need to be.

While some vendors on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain said their sales and profits have been affected due to crime.

President of the TT Association of Psychologists Kelly Mc Farlane said the feelings of fear, paranoia and panic in response to the upsurge in crime were all normal reactions.

Mc Farlane responding to Newsday's questions by e-mail on October 26 said if the feelings prevented daily activities from functioning normally, those people should seek the necessary help.

She also advised people to limit their exposure to crime-related news, conversations and videos as it can be traumatising.

"You have to be intentional about protecting your peace of mind. It is important to know what is happening in the country, so certainly watch the news or ask someone close to you to keep you updated on the events that you have to know about. But you may need to filter your exposure."