Robinson-Regis, Monroe standing for re-election

The Prime Minister looks on as Arouca/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis speaks at a PNM meeting at Mt Pleasant/Calvary Community Centre in Arima in 2022. - File photo

AROUCA/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis and Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Monroe have become the latest incumbent PNM MPs to announce their intention to contest next year's general election.

They did so on November 11.

In a WhatsApp comment sent to Newsday, Robinson-Regis said, "Yes. I do (plan to seek re-election)."

Robinson-Regis, who is also Housing and Urban Development Minister, Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives and PNM lady vice-chairman, was first elected Arouca/Maloney MP in September 2015.

She was re-elected in August 2020.

Robinson-Regis was previously Arouca South MP from November 1995- November 2007, when that constituency existed.

Newsday understands former Arouca/Maloney MP Alicia Hospedales has also been nominated as a candidate for this constituency.

Hospedales has served two terms as an MP. The first was November 2007-May 2010, when the PNM was in government.

She was a minister in the Social Development Ministry at that time, under then social development minister (now Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister) Dr Amery Browne.

Hospedales' second term was from June 2010-June 2015 as an opposition MP when the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition was in government.

In a WhatsApp message, Monroe also said, "Yes. I do," when asked whether he was a candidate.

As part of his efforts to retain his position, Monroe has published a booklet which outlines his performance and achievements as MP since he was elected in August 2020. It includes improvements in infrastructural works, providing affordable housing and supporting cultural initiatives in various communities in the constituency.

Monroe also describes his vision as dissuading constituents that they are at a disadvantage because of their geographical location.

Newsday understands there are two other nominees for Toco/Sangre Grande, neither of whom has experience in electoral politics at local or central government level.

After the PNM's General Council meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain on October 19, general secretary Foster Cummings said the Prime Minister told the council nominations for 15 constituencies would be called for, effective October 21.

The constituencies are: Toco/Sangre Grande, Arima, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara, St Joseph, St Ann’s East, Laventille East, Morvant, Laventille West, San Fernando West, San Fernando East, La Brea and Point Fortin.

The incumbent PNM MPs representing these constituencies are Monroe, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Gonzales, Esmond Forde, Cummings, Robinson-Regis, Lisa Morris-Julian, Terrence Deyalsingh, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Adrian Leonce, Fitzgerald Hinds, Faris Al-Rawi, Brian Manning, Stephen McClashie and Kennedy Richards Jnr.

During the budget debate in the House of Representatives from October 4-10, Al-Rawi said he plans to seek re-election as San Fernando West MP in the election, which is constitutionally due by next August.

Under the law, next November is the ultimate deadline for the election.

Al-Rawi was first elected San Fernando West MP in the September 2015 election. He was re-elected in August 2020.

Gonzales, Morris-Julian, Richards and McClashie subsequently announced their intention to seek re-election.

Newsday understands nominees could be screened later this month for Toco/Sangre Grande, Arima, Lopinot/Bon Air West, Tunapuna, La Horquetta/Talparo, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara, St Joseph, St Ann’s East, Laventille East, Morvant, Laventille West, San Fernando West, San Fernando East, La Brea and Point Fortin.

To date, the PNM has selected 13 prospective candidates.

They are Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim (Barataria/San Juan), Richie Sookhai (Chaguanas East), Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal (St Augustine), Leena Rampersad (Caroni East), Mukesh Ramsingh (Pointe-a-Pierre), Kheron Khan (Fyzabad), Anil Ramjit (Tabaquite), Roshan Ramcharan (Couva South), Brent Maraj (Couva North), Winston Mahabir (Chaguanas West), Adam Hosein (Caroni Central), Beatrice Bridglal (Mayaro) and Lisa Atwater (Moruga/Tableland).

The constituencies for which the PNM has not yet asked for nominees are Diego Martin West, North/East and Central; Port of Spain North/St Ann's West and Port of Spain South; and Tobago West and Tobago East.

These constituencies are represented in the House by the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy respectively.

Dr Rowley hinted this year's budget debate could be his last.

He previously hinted at retiring from electoral politics after the PNM won the August 2020 general election.

A daily newspaper reported on November 3 that Rowley rejected claims about Young being favoured to succeed him as PNM political leader and this was why the party's convention and internal election, scheduled for November 17 had been postponed.

Rowley said he had no power to anoint anyone PNM leader, and still had to make a decision about his political future.

The Opposition UNC invited nominations for general election candidates in February and closed this exercise in April. The party has not started screening nominees as yet.

In a statement on November 4, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the UNC is preparing for the election and vetting its "comprehensive nomination forms."

Inconsistencies in the forms, she said, are cleared up when nominees are interviewed by the screening committee.

"Following this, nominations may be reopened for any seats not filled. (The UNC) Natex (national executive) can also reopen nominations if needed."

There are doubts over whether UNC MPs Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally and Dr Rai Ragbir will be allowed to stand for re-election in their respective constituencies of Mayaro, Tabaquite, Chaguanas West and Cumuto/Manzanilla after publicly questioning Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory in the next election.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles, who raised the same questions, announced last year that he will not seek re-election.