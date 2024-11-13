Residents on Jayden’s death: It is hard for police to arrest anyone

Jayden Lalchan. -

While residents of Broomage Road in Princes Town are sympathetic over the tragic death of 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan last month, many said it might be impossible for the police to charge anyone.

On November 12, the day after ACP for South/Central Wayne Mystar confirmed there was not enough evidence to support claims that bullying was a contributing factor in the teenager's death, Newsday revisited the family's home.

However, no one answered the call at the front gate.

Residents shared their views on the tragedy but asked not to be named.

"What happened was unfortunate. I think this is a hard case for the police. He is not here for the police or anyone to interview him. I do not think the police can charge anyone," one resident told Newsday.

"The family is also obviously in grief and probably not in a mood to talk."

Another man, who said he lost an adult child a few years ago, shared his empathy for the grieving parents.

"I felt it for her (Jayden's mother, Fareeda Lalchan). It is not a nice feeling. Only when it happens to you, you can really understand the pain I am talking about."

A female resident suggested that the issue of bullying should be highlighted nationwide and addressed regularly.

She added that it grieved her to see Lalchan's bereaved mother in anguish after the news first broke.

"It is indeed tragic, and the child cannot be brought back to life. What happened has already happened, so as much as we wish the outcome had been different, we cannot change it. What we can do is sensitise people about bullying and suicide."

Jayden died by suicide on October 2 at his family's home.

He was a form four student at St Stephen's College in Craignish Village, Princes Town. His parents publicly claimed their son had been subjected to ongoing bullying by his peers.

Jayden's death sparked widespread public outrage.

Days after his passing, hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil in the streets of Princes Town.

On November 11, the police said that after an extensive investigation, there was insufficient evidence to substantiate bullying by any individual or group as a contributing factor to Jayden's death.

The police said the investigation remains active and called on anyone with new information or evidence to come forward.