PNM politics in walkabout

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland on a walkabout on High Street, San Fernando, on November 8. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Is it me or is the TTPS too close to the PNM? This was my conclusion after watching the Keith Scotland walkabout in Chaguanas on Friday.

I couldn't help but notice how loyal and subservient senior members of the TTPS were to Minister in the Ministry of National Security Scotland, especially since he was "talking the talk" when he proposes the stiffest of penalties for extortionists, even if they come from his constituency or those loyal to the PNM. I sensed the real "buddy hood."

In so doing he must be given a favourable nod: he did what his colleague (Richie Sookhai) has not done, that is visit the market and actually speak with people on the Chaguanas Main Road. It must have been an experience for him to be that far south from the Caroni River.

We are therefore waiting. With Scotland in office, there was a commess about getting some rehabilitated vehicles back on the road in Tobago, and nothing has since been heard about the "PH" boats the Chief Secretary wanted. Now officers have to account for their long johns as well, but he can't seem to get them to put on the body cameras.

Additionally, I don't usually bat for the mayor, but I think it was political and ministerial chauvinism not to invite him to also tour Chaguanas. As I'm here, does anyone know if Chaguanas still has an MP? As he too should have been invited. (That and a pink donkey you will never see.)

>

I get it that the PNM thinks nothing of Fiaaq Mohammed and his burgesses may not be much different, but it was embarrassing to not advise him of the visit/tour/launch/parade/campaign (PNM speak). So much for coming together. Had it been Port of Spain or Point Fortin, I am sure the mayors would have been front and centre, shoring up their soggy public images.

I tell you, no matter what, a PNM is always a PNM.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James