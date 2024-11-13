Heavy showers after weeks of intense heat – South Trinidad floods in a flash

DEAD UNDER WATER: Sharp, heavy showers led to widespread flash flooding leaving many areas in south Trinidad, including the Batchyia cemetery in Penal, under water. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

WEEKS of relentless, intense heat gave way to heavy, sustained rainfall on November 12 which quickly led to flash flooding in several low-lying areas in south Trinidad.

So severe was the weather that the Met Office placed TT on a yellow-level flood alert between 10.15 am-3.30 pm on Tuesday.

The flooding was widespread in the south land as to affect classes at several schools, led to residents being marooned in their homes. Even the dead was affected as flood waters inundated the Batchyia public cemetery in Penal, with this final resting spot for many being transformed into a lake.

For several hours, only the tops of headstones and metal crosses were visible in the cemetery while dozens of graves which had neither headstone nor crosses, were completely hidden under the water.

The downpours began before the break of dawn, and by mid-morning, water levels in some areas in Debe, Siparia and outlying areas had risen to as much as three feet.

>

By 1.30 pm, parents and guardians were seen in Penal trying to pick up their children as water levels continued to rise.

The Penal Debe Regional Corporation, including its disaster management unit, with the help of Defence Force officers evacuated students from several schools as they were trapped by the floods.

Corporation chairman Gowtam Maharaj said that teams evacuated students from Penal Rock Road RC, Penal Rock Road Presbyterian and the Kubairsingh Penal Rock Hindu schools.

"We also moved students from (Holy Faith) Convent. Some schools took the initiative to dismiss classes early, but students and staff were still marooned."

Maharaj said they were also moving people from the taxi stands at the Penal Junction to nearby areas, using dinghies to transport residents directly to their homes.

"Right now, we are working toward getting everyone home tonight. The army is working with us, and I am operating as the command centre chief. This is a disaster, and distress calls are coming in about water entering homes," he said.

Parts of the Penal Rock Road cemetery, near Crawford Trace were submerged and the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) received reports of fallen trees in Gopie Trace, Penal.

Parent Ashiq Mohammed drove through rising flood waters, in the pouring rain, to reach and pick up his son at Shiva Boys' Hindu College on Clarke Road.

>

Upon reaching the school, he found that his son and other students were stranded, with their parents waiting further along the road, hoping the water would subside.

"I ended up picking up a few other students and bringing them to their parents who couldn't reach the school," Mohammed said.

In several areas, including the roundabout near the Penal Fire Station, the SS Erin Road, and parts of Batchyia Village, the roads became impassable to vehicles.

Drivers parked their cars along the roadside and waited for the flood waters to recede.

YELLOW-ALERT

The Met Office, in its alert, explained that "periods of rain of varying intensities and isolated heavy showers/thunderstorms" were expected due to the presence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

An update from the Met Office at 3.30 pm confirmed the discontinuation of the yellow-level alert and the issuance of a green-level alert.

It said that water channels had largely returned to normal levels and localised ponding had decreased in most areas.

>

The Met Office advised the public to monitor weather conditions closely, assess their surroundings before venturing out, and avoid driving or wading through flood waters.

Meanwhile, Siparia Borough Corporation Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo reported widespread flooding across the borough.

"Every corner of Siparia is flooded, and we are seeing major disruptions across all electoral districts," Mayrhoo told Newsday by phone.

He added that low-lying areas such as Erin, Palo Seco, Santa Flora, Rousillac, Aripero, and Fyzabad had been hit particularly hard.

Mayrhoo expressed concern about potential additional flooding, especially as river levels continued to rise. "The problem is not over. We are watching low-lying areas closely, as more flooding may come from the rivers and streams," he said.

While flood waters began to recede in some areas, both Maharaj and Mayrhoo said they were continuing to monitor the situation closely. There have been no reports of injuries or damage related to the flooding.