HDC denies Moonilal claims of politically-targeted evictions

Housing Development Corporation head office on South Quay, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

FORMER housing minister Roodal Moonilal has told the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to postpone evictions until after the election.

Dr Moonilal claims the corporation was given political orders to expel home occupiers supporting candidates not affiliated with the PNM. In a statement on November 11, he urged Minister of Housing Camille Robinson-Regis to instruct the HDC to hold its hand on the wave of evictions.

The HDC has written to "several" homeowners and tenants threatening to evict them for delinquency in payments, said Moonilal.

"Most clients are experiencing severe financial problems resulting in arrears and a result of high cost of living and lack of meaningful job opportunities.”

The HDC must reinstate public trust on this dictatorial behaviour as innocent occupiers are targeted and turned into collateral damage, he said. The corporation should exercise restraint and tolerance when dealing with clients, particularly those struggling financially in these uncertain economic times.

>

By contrast, he said, “An incoming UNC administration will work closely with tenants in arrears to find common ground and solutions to ensure economic misfortune does not result in eviction.”

In a response on November 12, the HDC said the allegations are false and misleading and it believes it is imperative to deny them.

Robinson-Regis said she nor any HDC employee targeted tenants because of their political affiliations. She said before eviction, a letter of arrears is sent to delinquent tenants, contrary to Moonilal’s statements urging the corporation to exercise tolerance and restraint. Robinson-Regis said if these tenants fail to respond and contact the HDC, their names are published in three daily newspapers or on the corporation's social media.

Tenants are then invited to settle debts by paying 50 per cent upfront, with the rest due within six months or under a reasonable payment plan.

The release said the HDC’s eviction policy considers tenants in difficult circumstances, including the elderly and differently-abled who may struggle to meet payments. Initially, they are encouraged to create a payment plan with the HDC. If needed, the social department assists by seeking further support, possibly from other state agencies.

Tenants who ignore notices and published reminders, neglecting their responsibility in a subsidised home, will face appropriate action.

It said over 7,000 residents owe the HDC over $171 million, with chronic arrears concentrated in developments including Almond Drive, Bon Air West, Carlsen Field, Oasis Greens and Tarodale.

As a state entity, it said, the HDC remains patient and understanding. Nevertheless tenants in government-subsidised homes who do not pay deprive other low and middle-income citizens of affordable housing opportunities, said the release.

>