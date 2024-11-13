Harpy Eagles end Super 50 campaign on winning note

Guyana Harpy Eagles’s Junior Sinclair. - Photo courtesy WIPA

KEMOL Savory and Kevlon Anderson hit half centuries as the Guyana Harpy Eagles ended the Regional Super50 tournament with a tense two-wicket win over the West Indies Academy in Trinidad November 11.

Savory scored an unbeaten 56, while Anderson made an even 50 to get the Harpy Eagles up to 204 for eight in 46.4 overs in reply to the Academy’s 200 in 45.5 overs.

Despite the win, the Harpy Eagles ended their rain-hit campaign just outside the top four to miss out on the playoffs.

They ended in fifth position on 37 points from their seven matches, the same as the fourth-placed Jamaica Scorpions who have two games remaining.

The Harpy Eagles did well to restrict WI Academy after winning the toss and electing to field.

The Academy was actually given a good start with openers Ackeem Auguste and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett putting on 47 runs, before Niall Smith got rid of the latter for 25.

Rivaldo Clarke and Auguste then took their side to 84 for one in the 21st over. However, once Clarke was trapped lbw for 27 by spinner Veerasammy Permaul, the Academy suffered a collapse to lose six wickets for 61 runs and find themselves 145 for seven.

They required Johann Layne’s cameo of 26 from 17 balls and Jediah Blades, who scored an unbeaten 10 to get them up to the 200 mark.

Rampertab Ramnauth took 3-24, Junior Sinclair 3-40, while Permaul claimed two wickets.

The Harpy Eagles were rocked early on by Jediah Blades, who accounted for Junior Sinclair, Keemo Paul and Tevin Imlach, to leave them reeling on eight for three.

And when Ramnauth and Matthew Nandu lost their wickets, the Harpy Eagles were in real trouble at 77 for five in the 20th over.

But Savory and Anderson rescued their side in a 76-run partnership for the sixth wicket that revived their innings.

However, the Academy fought back to remove Anderson and Permaul in quick succession to leave the contest balanced at 156 for seven.

Savoury though, found reliable partners in Ronaldo Alimohamed, who scored 13 and Ashmead Nedd, who finished on 12 not out, to carry the Harpy Eagles to victory. CMC

Scores

WI ACADEMY 200 in 45.5 overs (Nimar Bolden 32, Ackeem Auguste 28, Rivaldo Clarke 27, Johann Layne 26, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 25, Joshua Bishop 15, Andrew Rambaran 12, Jediah Blades 10 not out; Rampertab Ramnauth 3-24, Junior Sinclair 3-40, Veerasammy Permaul 2-57).

HARPY EAGLES 204-8 in 46.4 overs (Kemol Savory 56 not out, Kevlon Anderson 50, Matthew Nandu 32, Ronaldo Alimohamed 13, Ashmead Nedd 12 not out; Jediah Blades 4-48, Zishan Motara 2-43).