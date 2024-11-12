South business chambers urge vigilance against extortion

Angie Villy Jairam -

While reports of extortion rackets are increasing across the country, leaders of two business chambers in southern Trinidad say that many business owners have not experienced extortion directly.

They are urging businesses to stay alert and continue working with the police.

Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC), said there have been no direct reports of extortion in San Fernando itself.

However, he said he had heard about extortion cases in other areas.

"We have heard of cases in Princes Town, Mayaro and Moruga. In Mayaro, for example, construction workers have been told to pay extortion money to keep their projects going," Singh said.

Singh also echoed the message from Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk, head of the Southern Division, who recently warned the business community not to give in to these illegal demands.

Singh emphasised that anyone facing extortion should report it to the police right away. “The police have asked that these incidents be reported immediately. I hope when innocent business owners go to the police, officers will take their reports seriously.”

Similarly, Angie Villy Jairam, president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce, said she had not received any complaints about extortion from her members.

While she acknowledged the possibility of extortion in the area, she said she had not heard of any specific cases.

"People are cautious and taking steps to protect themselves, sometimes spending more on security than they can afford," she said.

Jairam praised the south western police for their efforts in managing crime in recent months, particularly through community-based communication tools like group chats.

"We stay connected through these group chats, and if we see something suspicious, we report it immediately," she said.

However, Jairam noted an increase in hold-ups in Rousillac, though she said overall crime had been manageable.

The Fyzabad Chamber serves areas like Mon Desir, Pepper Village, South Oropouche, and Rousillac, with over 70 members.

Jairam urged businesses and the wider community to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement.

Both Singh and Jairam stressed the importance of working together as a community and reporting crimes promptly to fight extortion and other criminal activities.

On November 8, during a walkabout in San Fernando and Chaguanas, ACP Richard Smith, head of the newly formed Anti-Extortion Unit, said that the police had received 29 reports of extortion so far this year.

Smith recalled that a man was charged with 22 offences, including nine counts of demanding money by menace. The matter is pending in the court.

The walkabout was part of a joint patrol that included Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Keith Scotland, DCP Junior Benjamin and Snr Supt Kirk.

Scotland spoke out against extortion, calling it a form of taxing.

He said the ministry is taking strong action to tackle the problem, particularly with the creation of the Anti-Extortion Unit.

Scotland urged the public to report extortion cases, saying, “If you do not inform us, how can we eradicate it? If you sit in silence, it will just bear itself out. It will increase, and the people will get bolder and bolder.”

On November 7, police in Princes Town met with the business community and public members to encourage them to report any cases of extortion.

The police reminded the public that reports can be made by calling 797-3150, 999, 555, or any police station.