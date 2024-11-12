PNM Tobago: Leaders should emulate Cynthia Alfred

A board of photos of Cynthia Loretta Alfred through the years was on display at her funeral at the Mt St George Methodist Church, Tobago, on November 9. Photo by Janelle De Souza. - Anygraaf Guest Account

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis believes former parliamentarian and cultural icon Cynthia Alfred has left a blueprint which all leaders in Trinidad and Tobago should follow. He made the statement at Alfred's funeral on November 9 at the Mt St George Methodist Church, Tobago.

Alfred, who died on October 15 at the age of 84, was the first female deputy chief secretary of the THA. She taught at Elizabeth's College in Tobago and Trinidad before going to England to study speech and drama. There, she won fencing awards, performed in the theatre and taught speech and drama.

When she returned to Tobago, she founded the Tobago Theatre Company, introduced drama and speech to the primary school curriculum, was involved in heritage festivals, and wrote, produced and directed plays. She was a PNM senator from 1997-2000, was the electoral representative for Bacolet/Mt St George from 2001-2009, and helped establish the THA and much more.

Those attending the service at the Mt St George Methodist Church were invited to give their tributes and many shared their memories of Alfred and how she changed their lives. They expressed their love, gratitude and admiration for Alfred, sometimes breaking down in tears, while others expressed their feelings through poetry and song.

In his tribute, Dennis said, “Alfred’s life should really be an example for many of us to follow – her commitment, her integrity. Of course she always spoke the Queen’s English as we like to say, but even with that came a certain level of humility.

“And I’m saying her life should be an example, not just for our current crop of leaders, but anybody that is involved or interested in serving people and serving this island of Tobago can, in fact, look at Ms Alfred, the life she lived, the way in which she conducted herself (and) her genuine concern, not only for herself, but her genuine concern for Tobago and our people.”

Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council Learie Paul described Alfred, a foundation member of the PNM, as a true patriot, a woman of stature and a cultural icon. He credited her for some of the design features of the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough. He said whenever she showed up, she made a contribution and encouraged others to do the same. He said at the last council meeting a few weeks ago, the last thing she did was encourage Dennis to push for autonomy.

Reverend Adolf Davis says one of the problems with youths today, which could explain their involvement in crime. is that do not take the time to think about tomorrow, or even the long term.

“We ain’t ready for eternity yet because we ain’t thinking so far.”

He recalled Alfred was thinking of putting on a play next Easter in which she had roles for many in the community, including Davis. They were supposed to meet and discuss it in two weeks, but Alfred died before the appointment.

“I don’t think we realise how fragile this life is and the importance for us to seriously consider where we will spend eternity.”

Davis discussed the Parable of the Talents in Matthew chapter 25 in which the “good and faithful” slaves doubled the talents given to them by their master while the “wicked and lazy” slave returned the one talent he was given. He said the “faithful” slaves met the expectations of the master.

Similarly, he said, people had to meet God’s expectations of them to get into the Kingdom of God. He said a person could be doing a lot of good works but they may still be considered “wicked” if they did not fulfil God’s purpose for them. And man’s first purpose was intimacy with God. He stressed there was no middle ground and no way to “squeeze through,” people were either in or out.

Attendees included former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Orville London, former minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister (Tobago Affairs) Stanford Callender, calypsonian and politician Winston “Gypsy” Peters, former deputy chief secretary of the THA Joel Jack and educator Dr Cyril Collier.

Alfred was buried at the Mt St George Methodist Church Cemetery.