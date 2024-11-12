Limit concertstrobe lights

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I write to express my concern about the excessive use of strobe lights at concerts, particularly in the Winifred Atwell Auditorium at Queen's Hall and at NAPA.

While I understand the desire to create a dynamic and visually stimulating atmosphere, I believe the use of strobe lights is detrimental to the overall concert experience, particularly for older patrons.

Many concerts, especially during the Christmas and Carnival seasons, are attended by a diverse audience, including a significant number of elderly people. The rapid flashing of strobe lights can trigger discomfort, headaches, and even seizures in sensitive individuals. It is crucial to consider the well-being of all attendees, regardless of age or health condition.

I urge the technical crews responsible for lighting design at these events to exercise greater sensitivity and moderation in their use of strobe lights. By reducing the frequency and intensity of these effects, they can create a more enjoyable and inclusive environment for all concertgoers.

It is disheartening to see that despite the potential negative impact, few people seem willing to voice their concerns. I hope that by bringing this issue to light we can encourage a shift towards more considerate lighting practices.

Let us work together to ensure that future concerts in TT are both visually appealing and safe for all attendees.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail