Focus on our election now

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I couldn’t help but notice the interest that Trinis showed in the US presidential election. While the result affects us directly (for those planning to immigrate there) or indirectly in no small way, Trinis should focus more on our own forthcoming general election and vote responsibly and sensibly, and not be misguided by propaganda and diehard partisan upbringing. Pick sense out of that.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook