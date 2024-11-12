Eyesores needs to be removed

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: When one leaves the Uriah Butler Highway at the turn-off for Grand Bazaar and continues going in an easterly direction, there is a car repair place that has derelict cars on both the right and left sides of the road.

They seen, as you approach the roundabout, in the back of Grand Bazaar.

How is it possible that no one in authority has seen these eyesores and hastened to remove them?

Someone is not doing their job.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope