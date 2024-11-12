DCP Benjamin: Most police officers sign in guns outside law courts

DCP Junior Benjamin - Angelo Marcelle

BOTH the executive of the police service and the TT Police Social and Welfare Association (TTPSWA) told Newsday on November 12, that they were willing to meet each other over the controversy over whether police officers must sign in their firearms before entering any law courts.

DCP Junior Benjamin said most police officers were in fact obeying the Judiciary's policy for officers going into court to first sign in their firearms outside.

He gave Newsday an update, amid a spat over the TTPSWA's reluctance for weapons to be signed in.

Benjamin said, "At present, I have not got any complaints from officers relative to the stand that we have taken."

He said it was important to understand the need for an open collaboration between the police service and the judiciary on the issue.

"Therefore, as we have that open collaboration, we are not going to seek to be against the judiciary but we believe that as we continue to talk there is always that door open so that we can have a meaningful dialogue that could be to the benefit of both parties.

"But at present I cannot say I have had any complaints from our officers.

"Nevertheless, I have heard of situations where persons – or at least one or two persons – might have gone there and were turned away.

"We are saying to officers that this is the stance we have taken and we expect that based on the instructions given, that they will comply with those instructions until further notice."

Benjamin said he was open to having discussions with the TTPSWA on the matter

"Therefore, I am hoping I will be able to speak to Mr Dickson and his officers in relation to why we took this position and we are hoping that that in itself can also seek to quell some of the challenges or the concerns.

"But nevertheless even as that is something to be done, we are hoping that the officers themselves understand that it is the Commissioner of Police (Erla Harewood-Christopher) that has the final decision as to the actions that the police officers must (take), or how the police officers must conduct themselves, and not the association."

Newsday later sought an update from the viewpoint of PSWA president Gideon Dickson, asking whether police officers were attending court in line with the official police policy and whether he was willing to meet the police service leadership.

"Since this matter has arisen again we have had at least two instances – one in Arima and Princes Town – where officers were denied entry to the court.

"Officers appeared in an official capacity to do their duty. They were denied."

Dickson said the situation in Arima had taken place on November 6, and that in Princes Town on November 11.

He said the officers involved had taken note of who was present and what had happened, and had then returned to their precincts.

""So we have at least two instances to date.

"We, the association, have asked for a meeting with the commissioner and her executive, and we are yet to get that meeting."

Newsday asked if he would be willing to meet Benjamin, who earlier told Newsday he was willing to meet.

Dickson said yes. "We would have sent correspondence to the commissioner to meet with her and her executive, and Mr Benjamin is part of the executive. "We are still awaiting when this meeting would take place."