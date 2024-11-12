'Aunty Pam' to be laid to rest on November 15

Pamela Idemudia. -

Pamela "Aunty Pam" Idemudia, who died in hospital after being struck by a car in Point Fortin, will be laid to rest on November 15.

While driving along the Point Fortin main road in Egypt Village on November 6, a driver lost control of his car and struck Idemudia and Esther Noel.

The incident happened just outside the Egypt Government Primary School where there is a zebra crossing and traffic light.

Both women were taken to hospital. Noel has since been discharged, but Idemudia died on November 7.

Idemudia, 66, was a well-known educator in the borough and principal at Treasures Early Learning and Special Education Centre.

Her funeral service will be held at the Point Fortin Open Bible Cathedral at 10am and she will be buried at the Point Fortin Cemetery.

In a social media statement on Monday, Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James said Idemudia was remarkable.

"Lovingly known in Point Fortin as Aunty Pam, she was a juggernaut in the field of education and has certainly burgeoned hundreds of brilliant minds in our community... Her unfortunate passing marks a great loss to our borough and our country.

"We are comforted by the fact that her contributions to the people of Point Fortin will live on."

She would have been 67 on December 20.