"Yorke can’t do the job alone"

THE EDITOR: I am excited yet also afraid of Dwight Yorke's appointment as head coach of the Soca Warriors. Excited because our best ever player is at the helm and will bring his international experience to the national set-up. Afraid because he will be made a scapegoat of any shortcomings and potentially dent his reputation.

Yorke must be given time and patience to build and/or rebuild on Angus Eve's project beyond World Cup 2026.

I again call on the government to amend our immigration laws to allow players whose grandparents have TT roots to be eligible to represent the Soca Warriors. This would widen the talent pool and increase the competition for selection, thereby raising the standard of football. What is the keepback?

Perhaps as a Manchester United legend Yorke can convince Jadon Sancho, currently plying his trade with the same team, to switch allegiance to his true home.

Yorke has only managed one club post his playing career. That is not enough pedigree as a manager to be considered for any national team, despite winning a title in Australia. Who were the other candidates who applied for the post of head coach? What were the criteria used to evaluate those candidates?

It can't be that a coach is selected based on his performance as a player and nostalgia. I hope I am wrong.

We have five stadiums in this country that need to be up to world class standards. We should be able to play a Champions League game in any one right now. Not like the Dwight Yorke Stadium where the lights go out in the middle of the match.

Investment is coach education, grassroots football, talent identification, nationwide maintenance of fields, gap analysis on the TT Football Premier League, Tier 2, and closing those gaps ASAP. Also, mentality shifts top-down and a level-up on fitness and football IQ. Definitely a nasty streak and dark arts would help us against Concacaf nations.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards better know what he is doing.

