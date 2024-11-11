Woman shot, wounded in Manzanilla

A 22-year-old woman was shot and wounded early on the morning of November 10 in her boyfriend's blue Nissan Almera in Manzanilla.

Police said around 1.50 am, the woman was in the front passenger seat and her 27-year-old boyfriend in the driver's seat.

A bareback man wearing orange boxer shorts and a white jersey covering his face came up to them and asked what was going on.

He then took out a gun and shot at the woman and her boyfriend.

The boyfriend reversed onto the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road and escaped.

The woman later realised she had been shot in the right foot. She was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where she was treated.

A report was made and Manzanilla police and the Eastern Division Task Force looked for the gunman in the area, but did not find him.

Police said investigations were ongoing.