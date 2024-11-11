UWI holds successful sports law seminar

FILE PHOTO: Jehue Gordon - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Scores of local legal representatives gained meaningful and relevant knowledge from experienced lecturers and professors on modern issues and concerns surrounding the world of sport at this year’s Sports Law Conference, held at UWI’s Inn and Conference Centre in St Augustine on November 8.

Under the theme Lex Sportiva: The Olympics and the World of Sport, this event was held by UWI’s Faculty of law in collaboration with the Faculty of Sport.

It covered a wide variety of current events in sport law which was delivered to a team of attorneys heavily involved in sports law, as well as, other professionals with vast experience, all working in the sports industry.

Some of the topics covered in detail were sport and human rights, protecting sports rights (broadcasting and brand protection), sport dispute resolution, gambling and match fixing and image rights in sport among other sub-topics.

Presenters ranged from UWI lecturers Stefan Fabien and Tyrone Marcus, panellists Dr Sasha Sutherland, Dr Akshai Mansingh, Mark Mungal and TT Olympic Committee’s Annette Knott.

TTOC president Diane Henderson was also in attendance.

Independent senator Anthony Vieira and SporTT’s chairman Larry Romany and SporTT’s Kairon Serrette also shared their experiences on protecting sports rights.

Senor lecturer at the University of Stirling in Scotland David McArdle also held a virtual panel discussion from his base with those in attendance focusing on match-fixing and key cased by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Former athletes Jehue Gordon (400m hurdles) and ex-Windies player Dinanath Ramnarine were also on hand to share their experiences as past athletes turned administrators, over the years.

Attorney Keshav Bahadursingh, who has seven years experience in the field, holds a post graduate diploma in sports management, a certified broadcaster and Cricket West Indies level one coach, said the sports law conference provided him with a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into the intersection of law and sports.

He was grateful that modern examples of how sports law was implemented to find resolution was incorporated.

“Participants deepened their understanding of the latest legal trends, challenges, and developments in the sports industry.

Networking with professionals, including lawyers, sports executives, and academics, provided an excellent platform to build connections and share knowledge,” he said.

Bahadursingh was pleased to engage with the expert speakers which he believes would enhanced both his professional growth and industry awareness, while also fostering collaboration with peers.

“Additionally, the conference environment encouraged innovation, inspired new ideas, and offered a chance to stay ahead in a fast-evolving field.

Overall, it was an enriching experience for anyone interested in the legal aspects of sports and the industry as a whole.”