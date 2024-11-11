Trinidad-born writer Elizabeth Nunez dies

Celebrated author Elizabeth Nunez has died. - Photo courtesy Elizabeth Nunez's Facebook Page

CELEBRATED Trinidad and Tobago-born, US-based author Elizabeth Nunez has died.

Newsday received confirmation of her death but further details were not immediately available.

Nunez had a PhD in literature from New York University and was a Distinguished Professor of English at Hunter College, New York.

Her family is expected to issue a release about her death.

Nunez migrated to the US at 19 in 1963. She is best known for works such as Bruised Hibiscus, Prospero’s Daughter and When Rocks Dance. Her writing won a number of awards. Her last novel, Now Lila Knows, was published in 2022.

>

She was the executive producer of the 2004 Emmy-nominated television series Black Writers in America.