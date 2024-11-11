Siparia Police Youth Club on goodwill mission

The Siparia Police Youth Club aims to promote nationalism and self-respect among the 150 youth members. - Photos courtesy the Siparia Youth Police Club

EMERGING from the borough of Siparia, a group of passionate young people, who are members of the Siparia Police Youth Club, have made it their mission to make a positive impact on society notwithstanding their social or economic position.

For that reason, the club, without any formal sponsorship, is hosting a concert to raise funds to continue that mission.

The concert, A Night Under the Stars with Siparia Police Youth Club and Friends, is set for December 7 at Iere High School, Siparia, from 6 pm.

"We will be depending on the assistance of stakeholders to ensure it is a success," said Leah Gibbs, one of the leaders.

Established in 1979, she recalled the Police Service's youth clubs have been a beacon of hope in communities grappling with crime and adversity.

The club, co-led by WPC Melissa Sylvester and Cpl Kelvin Corbett, has become a thriving hub for over 150 members and aims to promote nationalism and self-respect.

Corbett, a talented pannist and musician, and members will showcase their talents at the concert.

Gibbs said the club promotes a vibrant sports, education and arts culture, empowering youth to embrace a positive future.

The club's dedication has not gone unnoticed. It has earned several notable titles.

"This club has been involved in several activities in the area of sport, currently holding the title of National Best Village march-past champions. Members participated in the Prime Minister's Best Village Competitions dance and African drumming," Gibbs said.

Education plays a vital role in the club's mission.

A dedicated homework centre at the Siparia police station helps students with their studies, while members engage in essay writing and spelling bee competitions, nurturing their academic potential.

Gibbs added, "Another of our noteworthy initiatives was the formation of our junior and senior steel orchestras, which have become a household name in the community of Siparia and internationally as the senior orchestra was afforded the opportunity to tour Texas and Virginia in 2017 and 2019 respectively."

Gibbs emphasised that weekly practices at Iere High School and the Siparia Community Centre keep the youth engaged and connected.

"Members gather at Iere High School for our junior and senior orchestra practice during the week between 4 pm and 7.30 pm and African drumming is at the Siparia community centre on Wednesdays between 4 pm and 5.30 pm," she said.

General meetings on Saturdays are filled with motivational lectures and sports, and charity work takes focus during the final months of the year.

This year, the club made a significant impact by painting a building at the Home for the Aged in Siparia over two weekends, exemplifying their commitment to giving back.

The club also emphasises experiential learning through educational field trips. Experiential learning is also a cornerstone of the club's approach, as evidenced by a recent educational tour of Tobago from October 10-13. Members explored historical sites and connected with fellow youth clubs, enriching their understanding of cultural heritage.

Despite operating without formal sponsorship, the club is grateful to a dedicated group of stakeholders and community professionals who volunteer their time and expertise.

"The club is eternally thankful to a small number of stakeholders who assist where they can and, the diligent work of the parent and senior members who put on fundraisers to ensure that our planned events and initiatives are fulfilled and the talented professionals of the community who give of their time freely to tutor our members in the different areas."

Through their tireless efforts, it seems the club is not just making a difference, members and mentors are inspiring the next generation to dream big and give back to their community.

Tickets for the concert cost $100 and anyone interested people in attending or helping can contact: 369-1090 or 748-6180.