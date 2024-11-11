Public enjoys Remembrance Day parade in Port of Spain

President Christine Kangaloo lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park, Port of Spain, on November 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MEMBERS of the public eagerly surrounded Memorial Park in Port of Spain on November 10 to observe the 2024 Remembrance Day parade. Adults, children and dogs were sure they got in on the action.

The parade and wreath-laying ceremony are held in honour of those who served and fell during World Wars I and II.

Several arms of the protective services participated including the Defence Force, police, prison service, fire service, Coast Guard and Air Guard. The Cadet Force and Red Cross also participated.

The parade began just after 10 am, and there was a moment of silence to pay respect to those who fell during the wars.

Among those laying wreaths were President Christine Kangaloo, the Prime Minister and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie, despite also being scheduled to lay a wreath, did not attend.

Several foreign ambassadors, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and other members of the protective services as well as mayors, also lay wreaths.

A total of 42 wreaths were laid and a prayer was said.

The event flowed smoothly with no apparent hiccups and was finished around midday.

Members of the public who were looking on from outside, as they were not allowed on the compound for security reasons, told Newsday it was enjoyable.

Two children gave it a thumbs up.

Some complained of not being able to see much of the proceedings owing to not being allowed inside the park.

"It was nice but I wish we could have seen a little more. Because of where we have to stand, we mostly saw people's backs for the wreath laying."

A woman also brought her two dogs Anya and Zoey to join in on the fun.