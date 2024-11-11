Point Fortin man assaults officers after accident

San Fernando Police Station. File photo

A BAD situation got worse for a Point Fortin man after he was slapped with charges of assaulting police officers on top of others for drunk driving after a road traffic accident in the evening on November 9.

Police said around 7 pm officers responded to a report of the accident along Warden Road, Point Fortin.

While interviewing the 43-year-old driver involved in the accident who lived nearby, one officer reportedly observed his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot, he was swaying from side to side and had a strong scent of alcohol.

The officer informed the man he believed he had been driving under the influence, and the driver began to swear at him.

The officer told the man using obscene language was an offence, which he had committed. The man then pulled away violently from the officer who was holding on to him, and they struggled.

With the help of other officers, the police subdued and arrested the man.

He was taken to the San Fernando Police Station, where two breathalyser tests were administered and resulted in readings of 79 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitre of breath on both occasions. The legal limit for drivers is 35 micrograms.

The suspect and the police involved were taken to the Point Fortin Hospital. Doctors said both officers suffered soft tissue injuries to their hands in the struggle.

In all, the driver was charged with using obscene language, driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of assaulting police.