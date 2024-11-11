Find solution to Port of Spain garbage problem, mayor

Chinua Alleyne - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne.

I am reaching out to bring to your attention an issue of growing concern for the residents of and visitors to Port of Spain. This matter not only affects the aesthetic appeal of our capital city, but also poses serious health and environmental concerns.

Port of Spain is increasingly burdened by litter and improperly managed garbage, creating a distressing view as one enters the city from any direction. Piles of garbage bags are commonly seen along streets, often left uncollected for days. This delay in collection attracts scavengers, both human and animal, resulting in scattered waste that worsens the situation and creates unsightly and insanitary conditions.

Unfortunately, the issue is not limited to side streets. Key areas such as St James, Woodbrook, and Newtown, which are known for their restaurants and vibrant entertainment scene, are affected. These areas are frequented by both locals and tourists, and their current state detracts from the city’s image as a cultural and economic hub.

While waste management is a national issue, the capital city serves as a reflection of our nation’s standards. By prioritising a solution to this problem, your administration could set a positive example for entire country.

I trust that this appeal will be received in the civic spirit in which it is offered and hope that your office will take positive steps to address this matter.

Thank you for your attention, and I look forward to seeing positive changes that uplift the image of our capital city.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail