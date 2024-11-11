Filling the leadership void

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: The victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election demonstrates that when there is a void of strong leadership that void is usually filled by people who are determined to lead.

In TT, there are many issues that require strong decisive leadership. Food security is one of them. With over 70,000 acres of fertile land just supporting the growth of wild shrubs, grass and vines, the population needs answers as to why these lands are not cultivated with crops for local consumption and export.

Perhaps the area that further demonstrates poor leadership is the government's approach to the safety of its citizens and justice. Almost every day there are calls for a more proactive approach by the police, but progress in that area is not supported by the government’s actions.

For example, there is a requirement that when a firearm is seized in a crime it must be proven that the firearm is in fact a gun. Consequently, the firearm is sent to forensics for testing and certification. There is speculation that there are thousands of guns awaiting forensic testing, resulting in delays in prosecution for gun-related crimes.

This is an area that a decisive government would normally prioritise to support the efforts of law enforcement officers. The lack of immediate action is demonstrated by the delay in issuing state-produced licence plates, and the standardisation of arms and ammunition for police officers, including the use of tasers.

>

Standard uniforms and identification badges must be the norm, with citizens aware of their rights regarding police entry into their private premises. GPS tracking of all police vehicles and the immediate repair of vehicles must be priorities.

There are other areas where one can see total failure to understand what positive governance means. The economy stands out as one of the major failures. The inability to understand the potential of tourism and the need for major investment in that sector is a huge failure of the government. Finding alternative sources of foreign exchange outside of the energy sector must be a priority.

Local government reform to allow for the registration of births and deaths in the communities, as was the practice for decades; the maintaining of infrastructure, including the maintenance of rivers and beaches; and the collection and use of property tax, as per international best practices, must be the norm.

One can go on and on, but the reality is that while the government lacks the vision and competency to improve TT, the opposition does not allow for much hope. The faces of people accused of poor governance and corruption among the opposition does not inspire voters to support them and arrive at the changes required for progress.

It is up to the citizens of TT to seek new leadership, new personnel, people with innovative ideas for rebuilding a nation and, more importantly, strong leadership. One must embrace the audacity of hope and move boldly into better tomorrows.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail