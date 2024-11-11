Chaguanas mayor: Government not serious about stopping extortion

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Opposition UNC has claimed the government is not serious about dealing with the threat of extortion.

Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed and Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein made these allegations at a news conference at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on November 10.

In an immediate response, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland said their allegations were baseless and serious efforts were being made to deal with the problem.

Referring to a walkabout that Scotland did with police officers and members of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce in Chaguanas on November 8, Mohammed showed a map of the area as he claimed Scotland did not go to the places where business people were allegedly being extorted by criminals.

He said it was another case of the government's attempts to "lie, cry and mamaguy."

Mohammed added that he drove around in Chaguanas on November 9 and saw no signs of any joint army and police patrols, which he said Scotland had promised.

He said he knew of business people who were so worried about crime that they were seeking to migrate.

Mohammed added that people fell victim to crime from doing ordinary things such as buying doubles or sitting outside a bar.

"Nowhere is safe in this country."

Mohammed disclosed his cellphone number, told Scotland to call him and promised to show him the areas in Chaguanas where extortion was happening.

Hosein agreed with Mohammed that extortion was a serious problem.

While he did not provide details, Hosein said he had received reports from constituents of extortion in Barataria/San Juan.

He criticised National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds for attending the funeral of PC Krishna Banahar in Fyzabad on November 9.

Banahar, 25, who was attached to the Siparia CID, was shot and killed during an anti-crime exercise in St Rose Street, Gonzales, Guapo on November 6.

Also killed was scrap-iron dealer Al Hakim Joseph, 44.

Another officer, Cpl Mohammed, was also hospitalised with gunshot wounds after the incident. A 25-year-old suspect is in police custody.

Hosein said such displays offered no comfort to anyone and Hinds was an abysmal failure as minister.

He repeated UNC claims that government was not providing resources to the police and officers were going into the field with defective bullet-proof vests.

Speaking to the media after Banahar's funeral, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said officers would defend themselves when they are attacked.

She added, "The police are not giving up and we intend to win this battle."

Harewood-Christopher said everyone must play their role to bring crime under control.

In a phone interview after the UNC briefing, Scotland said he had no intention of politicising the matter.

He added that Mohammed was wrong on all counts

Scotland said, "That exercise (walkabout in Chaguanas on November 8) is a continuing operation."

The walkabout, he continued, came about after four meetings with the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce.

"Not one, not two, not three, but four, culminating last Monday (November 4). It came about where there was urgent effort on the part of the police and the Defence Force and you would have seen the numbers there (at the walkabout) and I say to you, the proof of the pudding is in the eating."

Scotland said joint police army patrols will be operating in Chaguanas this week.

" I would think, instead of saying and doing things that would demoralise the persons who are trying to make Chaguanas safe, that we would say things to encourage them. So I now say things to encourage them."

He described Mohammed's disclosure of his phone number and invitation to contact him as positive.

"I will take that on advisement, because, just as he said that I can contact him, well, he can also contact me."

Scotland said he would not stand on ceremony on the issue and hoped such an initiative would alleviate the problem of extortion.

He reminded Mohammed that the police had created a unit specifically to deal with extortion and there is a hotline (797-3150) to contact it.

"So no one objectively could say that we are not serious (about dealing with extortion) because we have established the unit and there is the hotline number that came out of it."

He added that people in the areas Mohammed identified can use the hotline to contact the police and the matters raised will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

"I must be doing something positive that will attract the attention of his worship the mayor of Chaguanas on a Sunday morning."

He promised to "continue to do what I intend to do against this scourge in Trinidad and Tobago."