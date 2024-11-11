Central Zone's Miracle, 'Pres' kick off InterCol semis

-

MIRACLE Ministries Pentecostal High will meet Presentation College Chaguanas in the first Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Coca-Cola InterCol Central Zone semifinal on November 11.

The match will kick off at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva at 3.30 pm.

Carapichaima East Secondary will meet reigning Central Zone champions Chaguanas North Secondary in the second semifinal at 5.30 pm at the same venue.

Carapichaima East secured a place in the semifinals by default after Couva East Secondary could not field a team, while Chaguanas North triumphed 3-0 over Couva West in their quarterfinal encounter​.

The Tobago Zone will host its semifinal matches a day later.

>

Signal Hill Secondary will face Mason Hall Secondary at 3.30 pm at Dwight Yorke Stadium.

Speyside High, 4-0 quarterfinal winners over Pentecostal L&L, will then take on Scarborough Secondary in the second match at 5.30 pm. Scarborough qualified for the semifinal after a 3-1 victory over Roxborough Secondary.

The East Zone semifinals will be played on November 13 at the Arima Velodrome, followed by double-headers in the north and south zones at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex and the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Pt Fortin respectively.

InterCol zonal semifinal results:

November 8

South Zone

St Benedict’s 2 vs Siparia West Secondary 0

Pleasantville Secondary 5 vs Siparia West Secondary 0

East Zone

>

San Juan North 6 vs Valencia 0

St Augustine 2 vs El Dorado East 2. El Dorado won 4-3 in penalty shoot-out.

November 9

Scarborough Secondary 3 vs Roxborough Secondary 1

Speyside High 4 vs Pentecostal Light & Life 0

Boys Intercol semifinal fixtures:

November 11

Central Zone

Miracle Ministries PHS vs Presentation College Chaguanas, Ato Boldon Stadium, 3.30 pm

>

Carapichaima East Secondary vs Chaguanas North Secondary, Ato Boldon Stadium, 5.30 pm

November 12

Tobago Zone

Signal Hill Secondary vs Mason Hall Secondary, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 3.30 pm

Speyside High vs Scarborough Secondary, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 5.30 pm

November 13

East Zone

Arima North Secondary vs Trinity College East, Arima Velodrome, 3.30 pm

San Juan North Secondary vs El Dorado East, Arima Velodrome, 5.30 pm

>

November 14

North Zone

Fatima College vs Malick Secondary, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, 3.30 pm

St Anthony’s College vs QRC, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, 5.30 pm

South Zone

Presentation College San Fernando vs Naparima College, Mahaica Sporting Complex, 3.30 pm

St Benedict’s College vs Pleasantville Secondary, Mahaica Sporting Complex, 5.30 pm