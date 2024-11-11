Brown hits century as Scorpions school CCC

Jamaican Scorpions captain John Campbell. - File photo

PORT OF SPAIN: Carlos Brown led with the bat and Jeavor Royal ran through the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) Marooners’ top order as the Jamaica Scorpions leapfrogged into third position in the Regional Super50 competition with a dominant 128-run victory here on November 10.

Brown scored his maiden List A century, an impressive 121 from 119 balls and Javelle Glenn chipped in with a half-century to propel the Scorpions to a challenging 289 for eight from their 50 overs at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Royal then caused havoc by grabbing three wickets in quick fashion to undermine the Marooners’ run chase and they were eventually bowled out for 161 in 38 overs.

With the win, the Scorpions assumed third place in the standings on 37 points from their five matches, behind leaders TT Red Force on 48 points and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on 38 points.

Barbados Pride are in fourth position on 34 points having played one less game.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Scorpions got off to a horrible start when off-spinner Mikkel Govia bowled captain John Campbell for a second ball duck and also dismissed Kirk McKenzie for one to leave them 11 for two in the fifth over.

However, Brown and Jermaine Blackwood, who made 41, added 137 runs for the third wicket to get their side out of trouble.

When Blackwood was eventually bowled by pacer Akeem Jordan, the Scorpions lost Brown for a well-played 121 from 119 balls with 12 fours and five sixes and Brad Barnes in quick succession to slip to 190 for five in the 38th over.

Glenn, who scored 52 from 46 balls, inclusive of four sixes and two fours, partnered with Odean Smith, who cracked 32 from 24 balls, during a 90-run partnership in just 11 overs to give the Scorpions a superb finish.

The Marooners too found themselves in early trouble in their run chase, when Royal trapped both openers Demario Richards and Johann Jeremiah lbw for 13 and one respectively.

He wasn’t done just yet, bowling Shaqkere Parris for six, and the Marooners slipped to 30 for three after eight overs.

From thereon, the Marooners lost wickets at regular intervals and owed their eventual total to a fighting lower order effort after they were 84 for five at one point.

Govia finished with 4/29 from nine overs, while McKenzie took 2/20.

CMC

