‘Beatle’ chopped, wounded in Debe

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 39-year-old man from Debe is recovering in hospital after being chopped on the night of November 10.

Avinash “Beatle” Balroop was said to be in serious but stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said Balroop was liming at a bar at Lall Beharry Trace in Debe, where he had an altercation with a group of people.

He left at around 10.45 pm, and was ambushed about a quarter of a mile from the bar along the road.

Balroop was chopped on his head and hands, and his attacker got into a van, which drove off. Two people were seen in the van.

The police were notified and Barrackpore and San Fernando CID responded. The police are searching for the attacker, who is believed to be from the area.

Investigations are ongoing.